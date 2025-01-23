Cooper urged to make statement on ‘terrorists’ who halted Gandhi film

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Masked protesters who disrupted the screening of a “controversial” Bollywood film in London have been branded “terrorists” by a Conservative MP.

Bob Blackman, who represents Harrow East, said a group of demonstrators burst into a branch of Vue Cinemas in Harrow during the film Emergency.

He urged Home Secretary Yvette Cooper to make a Commons statement on the action being taken to enable people to see films in “peace and harmony”.

The film covers the period where India was under a state of emergency from 1975 to 1977.

This led to the jailing of political opponents and a clampdown on press freedom.

About 6.2 million Indian men were forcibly sterilised under a campaign run by Sanjay Gandhi, former prime minister Indira Gandhi’s son.

Speaking in the Commons, Mr Blackman said: “On Sunday many of my constituents gathered and paid for a screening of the film Emergency in the Harrow Vue Cinema.

“About 30 to 40 minutes in to the screening of that film, masked Khalistani terrorists burst in and threatened members of the audience, and forced the screening to end.

“I understand that similar disruption took place in Wolverhampton, Birmingham, Slough, Staines and Manchester.

“As a result Vue Cinemas and Cineworld have pulled the film from being screened.

“Now this is a very controversial film, and I don’t comment on the quality or the content of the film, but I do defend the right of my constituents and others to be able to view that film and make a decision on it.

I think members of our constituencies should be able to see this film, and judge for themselves, and not be threatened by thugs Bob Blackman

“It covers the period when Indira Gandhi was the prime minister of India, and it is very controversial, and there are certain views that this is an anti-Sikh film.

“But I think members of our constituencies should be able to see this film, and judge for themselves, and not be threatened by thugs who want to disrupt democratic opportunities to see public films.

“So could we have a statement from the Home Secretary next week on what is going to be done to ensure that people who want to see these films, and they’ve been passed by the censors, can do so in peace and harmony.

“I absolutely defend the rights of people to demonstrate outside the cinemas, but not to disrupt the actual viewing.”

The film has been criticised by some, including the Sikh Press Association.

In a statement from the body published by the Evening Standard, it said the production “justifies anti-Sikh hate”.

Khalistanis, accused by Mr Blackman of interrupting the film, are seeking to create a separate homeland for Sikhs.

Commons leader Lucy Powell said: “He raises a very important matter about the relationship between free speech and the right to protest peacefully, and for people to be able to go about doing their activities freely, whatever they choose to do.

“Whether that’s seeing a film that, as he says, has been agreed by the censors and all of those that look at these issues.

“I will certainly make sure that he and the whole House does get an update on those very important matters that he raises.”

The Metropolitan Police said officers attended the cinema, and dispersed a group of around 30 protesters.

No arrests were made.