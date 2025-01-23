‘Deep sadness’ following death of Belfast poet Michael Longley

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Deep sadness has been expressed following the death of Belfast poet Michael Longley.

Mr Longley died at the age of 85 in hospital on Wednesday.

He won a number of awards for his writing throughout his life including the TS Eliot Prize, the Feltrinelli International Prize and the Whitbread Poetry Prize, and he was appointed a CBE in 2010 as well as being awarded the freedom of Belfast.

Among some of his best-known work is the poem Ceasefire in 1994, inspired by the then-ceasefires in his native Northern Ireland.

Irish president Michael D Higgins led the tributes to Mr Longley, and said he learned of his death with “the deepest sadness”.

“I regarded him as a peerless poet with at least three poetic lives. It is, however, the generosity of his heart, and the lovely cadence of a voice of love and friendship that I will most remember,” he said.

“Michael Longley will be recognised as one of the greatest poets that Ireland has ever produced, and it has long been my belief that his work is of the level that would be befitting of a Nobel Prize for Literature.

“The range of his work was immense, be it from the heartbreak of loss to the assurance of the resilience of beauty in nature.”

The Irish president added: “May I send my deepest condolences to Michael’s wife, the scholar and writer Edna Longley, to his children and to all of his family, friends and many admirers across the world.”