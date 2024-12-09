Lammy brands Assad rat of Damascus who fled to Russia with tail between his legs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

David Lammy has branded Bashar Assad the “rat of Damascus” who fled to Russia with his “tail between his legs”.

The Foreign Secretary said the new Labour administration resisted any calls to re-engage with Syria under Mr Assad’s rule as the former president was a “monster”.

Making a statement to the Commons following the collapse of the Assad regime after 13 years of civil war, Mr Lammy told MPs: “We said no because Assad was a dictator, whose sole interest was his wealth and his power. And we said no because Assad is a criminal who defied all laws and norms to use chemical weapons against the Syrian people.

“We said no because Assad is a butcher with the blood of countless innocents on his hands, and we said no because Assad was a drug dealer.”

Assad’s demise is not just a humiliation to him and his henchmen, it is a humiliation for Russia and Iran Foreign Secretary David Lammy

Mr Lammy said the UK Government knew Mr Assad was “never, ever going to change”, adding: “There were those who used to call Assad the lion of Damascus.

“Now we see the reality: Assad is the rat of Damascus, fleeing to Moscow with his tail between his legs. How fitting he should end up there.”

The Cabinet minister said the fall of the Assad regime was also a “humiliation” for Russia and Iran.

He said: “We welcome the opportunity this brings the people of Syria.

“Assad’s demise is not just a humiliation to him and his henchmen, it is a humiliation for Russia and Iran. Iran’s so-called axis of resistance is crumbling before our eyes.”

Mr Lammy said Russian President Vladimir Putin has attempted to “prop up Assad for more than a decade”, adding: “All that he’s got for this is a fallen dictator, filing for asylum in Moscow.

“He says he wants to return Russia to its imperial glory, but after more than 1,000 days he has not subjugated Ukraine. Putin’s fake empire stops short just a few miles out of Donetsk.”

Questions have been raised over whether or not the Islamist group that took power in Syria, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, will be removed from the list of proscribed organisations.

HTS is banned in the UK because of its past association with al Qaida, although its leader cut ties with the terrorist organisation and has sought to present his group as a more moderate and inclusive organisation.

The truth of the matter is that in Syria it's a choice between monsters and maniacs Conservative MP Sir Julian Lewis

Mr Lammy said: “Thus far, HTS has offered reassurances to minorities in Aleppo, Hama and Damascus. They have also committed to co-operating with the international community over monitoring chemical weapons.

“We will judge HTS by their actions, monitoring closely how they and other parties to this conflict treat all civilians in areas they control.”

When pressed further, Mr Lammy also said: “We don’t comment on issues of proscription for good reason.

“We should recognise that al Qaida killed hundreds of British citizens in barbaric attacks spanning decades and that was the original reason that this organisation, HTS, was proscribed.”

For the Conservatives, shadow foreign secretary Dame Priti Patel asked the Government to ensure there will be “no asylum claims from former members of the Assad regime” in the UK.

She told MPs: “The Conservative government called for president Assad to go over a decade ago, and few will shed any tears at this vile tyrant’s removal from office.”

She added: “While Assad may have sought sanctuary in Russia, we look to the Foreign Secretary to explain what steps will be taken to gather evidence of the crimes his reprehensible regime is responsible for, and the actions being taken to bring him to face justice.”

Dame Priti also said the Government should consider the “potential threat that HTS poses immediately, both for Syria and the region, as well as our own interests”.

Mr Lammy, responding to Conservative former foreign secretary James Cleverly, said “announcing within 24 hours that we’re reopening an embassy in Syria would be hasty”.

Conservative MP Sir Julian Lewis (New Forest East) cautioned against idealising the opposition in such scenarios, adding: “The truth of the matter is that in Syria it’s a choice between monsters and maniacs.”