Murder investigation launched after violence erupts near two barber shops

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was attacked by an armed gang after violence erupted near two barber shops.

Nash Clyne, 33, who was originally from Grenada, died in Acton, west London, in the early hours of Sunday morning, the Metropolitan Police said.

Three other people were also hurt during the fight in Acton High Street at around 4am.

Police are trying to establish which weapons were used, but the Metro reported that witnesses had seen an axe and broken bottles.

Detective Chief Inspector Brian Howie said: “We are in the early stages of our investigation and my team of experienced detectives is working at pace to establish why Nash was murdered and bring those responsible to justice.

“We are urging anyone who was in the area or who knows anything about what happened to come forward.

“We particularly want to hear from anyone who was at the Front Line Cuts barber shop or the Paradise Cuts barber shop, both in Acton High Street, between 10pm on Saturday and 4.30am on Sunday.

“What you know, however insignificant it may seem now, could hold the key to this investigation.”

The Metro reported that there had been a party at one of the barber shops before the violence broke out.

Witnesses can call police on 101 giving the reference 1132/08DEC, or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.