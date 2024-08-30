Jump to content

Watch live: Donald Trump holds Johnstown town hall as Arlington cemetery visit fallout continues

Lucy Leeson
Friday 30 August 2024 15:51
Watch live as Donald Trump holds a town hall in Johnstown, Pennsylvania on Friday (30 August).

The event comes as Trump continues to face backlash over his recent visit to the Arlington National Cemetery after his campaign team filmed around the graves of fallen US soldiers for a TikTok video.

Trump also took aim at Harris by sharing a bizarre and sexist Truth Social post on Tuesday that suggested the vice president slept her way into power by dating former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown in the mid-1990s.

Meanwhile, Trump claimed his administration will force insurance companies or the federal government to cover the costs of in vitro fertilization (IVF) for all Americans, during a Michigan rally yesterday.

Democrats have sought to tie Trump to anti-abortion groups that want to ban the fertility procedure.

