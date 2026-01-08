Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Watch live from the scene in Minneapolis on Thursday (January 8) after a woman was shot dead by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent.

On Wednesday (7 January), 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good was killed as officers conducted a deportation raid on the Twin Cities.

Good, who recently moved to the area with her partner, died only a few blocks away from where she lived. Her partner was present during the shooting.

Footage of the incident shows Good’s SUV stopped in the middle of the road. One agent tries to open the vehicle’s door before Good begins driving the SUV away.

Another agent then appears to move in front of the car, before fatally shooting Good. The car continues to move forward before hitting a stationary vehicle across the street.

ICE officials claim Good was “blocking the street” with her car while they carried out an operation in Minnesota city on Wednesday, with Donald Trump sharing a slowed-down version of the footage and claiming that she “violently, willfully, and viciously ran over the ICE Officer”.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said the government's narrative is “garbage”. He said the shooting amounted to “an agent recklessly using power that resulted in somebody dying, getting killed”.

Large crowds have since gathered in Minneapolis, as well as in other cities in the US, to protest her killing.

Her mother, Donna Ganger, told the Minnesota Star Tribune that her daughter was "probably terrified" during the confrontation and that she was "one of the kindest people I've ever known".