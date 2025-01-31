Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Vito Coppola has left the Strictly Come Dancing live tour just days after Wynne Evans exited the cast over allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

The professional dancer, 32, performed one show in Newcastle on 22 January with his celebrity partner Sarah Hadland but has since announced that he will miss the remaining dates due to pain in his lower back.

Appearing on This Morning earlier in January, the dancer revealed that he was unable to take part in the tour’s launch in Birmingham due to his injury, but said he hoped to make a full recovery and join the tour on its second stop in Sheffield.

Professional Nikita Kuzmin, who was paired with Olympic hockey player Sam Quek on the last season of the dancing competition, will continue to dance with Miranda star Hadland in Coppola’s place for the remainder of the tour.

In an emotional post shared online, Coppola paid tribute to his partner Hadland, who he has lovingly nicknamed “Trilly”.

“This is the way I would like to remember this tour Trilly. Even though I won’t be able to be with you on the Strictly Arena Tour, we had the chance to dance one more time together and it has been as always super beautiful and memorable,” he said.

The live shows are based on the format of the TV series, with the audience voting on their mobile phones for their favourite couple to be crowned the winner at the end of the night. Coppola and Hadland lifted the glitterball trophy in Newcastle, but it marked the Italian dancer’s last time on the tour.

“We have closed the circle of our journey, Trilly, and I am glad that we have lifted the trophy together,” he said.

open image in gallery Vito Coppola and Sarah Hadland on ‘Strictly’ ( BBC/Guy Levy )

Coppola added that he had promised Hadland he would “take more care” of himself and his body.

He continued: “I want you to promise me that you will always stay the same enthusiastic, super active, smiling and jumpy person I met a few months ago, before this incredible experience started.”

The dancer shared more details about his injury, writing: “Even though I am not able to lift and dance full out during an entire show, the recovery is going well and I am giving my best in order to be back soon and stronger!!!”

open image in gallery Vito Coppola leaves Strictly tour days after Wynne Evans drama ( Getty Images )

The announcement comes after opera singer Wynne Evans left the live tour after he was caught making a crude remark about professional dancer Janette Manrara.

The Welsh star has said he would be taking “some time out” from his BBC Radio Wales Show and the Strictly tour after reports mounted about his comments.

He said: “I’ve agreed with the BBC that I’ll take some time out from my radio show and the Strictly Live tour, as well as my other public commitments, to prioritise my wellbeing.

“I am deeply sorry for the pain my inappropriate actions have caused, and plan to take this time for self-reflection.

open image in gallery Wynne Evans and Katya Jones during the ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ live tour launch ( PA Wire )

“Apologies to those I won’t get to see at the remaining performances and I’m grateful to my fellow tour gang for all the amazing support they have given me.”

MailOnline reported on (26 January) Sunday that Evans, 53, was caught on film suggesting a group sex session with presenter Janette Manrara and EastEnders actor Jamie Borthwick during a photo call for the live tour’s launch. The latter was said to have winced at the remark.

Evans, who rose to fame as the opera star of the GoCompare adverts, apologised after the comments came to light, saying: “My language was inappropriate and unacceptable for which I sincerely apologise.”