Strictly Come Dancing star Wynne Evans has expressed “disappointment” with an aspect of his time on the show.

The opera singer became the eighth contestant to be eliminated from the BBC competition on Sunday (17 November) after a dance off with Gladiators’ Montell Douglas, meaning one celebrity sailed through to the next round despite their performance branded “awful” by viewers.

Evans is now opening up about his time on the show, which wasn’t entirely plain sailing.

Viewers became confused by Evans and his professional partner Katya Jones’s behaviour after the latter was spotted moving Evans’ hand off her waist and back onto her hip in the background of one shot.

Later in the programme, fans also spotted Jones swerving a high five from Evans and rolling her eyes as they waited for the other contestants to be given their scores alongside host Claudia Winkleman.

Both clips of the seemingly uncomfortable interactions went viral on social media during the Strictly live show, and reports speculated something might be “off” between the pair – but they shut down any such rumours, claiming it had been a “silly joke”.

Jones also said the idea that Evans had “made me feel uncomfortable or offended me in any way” was “complete nonsense”.

Evans has now hit out at what he said were “lies” reported by the media, and said on BBC Radio Wales Breakfast: “I’m still astounded that people are allowed to write any, for want of a better word, lies that they want.

“I’m disappointed that I’ve seen that side of life.”

He continued: “The Strictly family are perfect in every way. The press are a different kettle of fish.”

open image in gallery Wynne Evans said he struggled with ‘relentless’ media ‘lies’ ( BBC )

Evans said the joke “was sadly misinterpreted”, and added: “I think just as we have to believe people when something really has gone wrong, we have to believe people when they say it was a joke.”

The eliminated contestant said he is “a much stronger person coming out of” the show due to the “pretty relentless” media interest

He also clarified why he swapped an appearance on companion show It Takes Two with fellow contestant Chris McCausland at the last moment – a decision he claims some reports conflated with behind-the-scenes tension.

According to the opera singer, McCausland asked to swap as he wanted to visit a potential school for his daughter.

After being voted off the show, Evans described being partnered with Jones as “amazing” and said he was “thankful to have met” her.

open image in gallery ‘Strictly’s Wynne Evans ad Katya Jones addressed hand fiasco on ‘It Takes Two’ ( BBC )

He also asked everyone “at home to look after” the series “for the generations to come because it is a wonderful, wonderful thing”.

The remaining Strictly 2024 contestants include Douglas, Hadland, Wicks, Tasha Ghouri, Chris McCausland, JB Gill and Jamie Borthwick. Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One on Sunday (23 November) at 7.30pm.