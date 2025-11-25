Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Comedian and I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! contestant Ruby Wax has confessed her "inner animal took over" after she secured a bag of sweets for herself following a challenge.

The incident unfolded during Tuesday night’s episode, which saw model Kelly Brook, comedian Eddie Kadi, Celebs Go Dating receptionist Tom Read Wilson and Irish presenter Vogue Williams tackling the "jungle nursery challenge”.

This task saw the four celebrities climb into a cot where Teddy Bears, each named after a famous children’s story, hung overhead.

As each bear dropped into the cot, accompanied by various jungle critters, the contestants were required to describe its corresponding story using only words not found in the title, for their campmates to guess.

The celebrities successfully guessed six titles correctly and were rewarded with bags of sweets including liquorice all-sorts, chocolate eclairs, lemon sherbets, fruit pastels and more.

Wax, who claimed the liquorice all sorts bag to herself, said: “Sorry, it’s each man for itself now.”

She later reflected: “My inner animal took over, I’ve got a mouth to feed, which is mine!”

Wax said it is ‘each man for itself now’ after the keeping all of the liquorice all sorts ( ITV )

Spandau Ballet’s Martin Kemp described the scene as “chaos”, adding that it was “one of the funniest things I’ve seen for years. It was 12 celebrities, going absolutely mental. It was like a frenzy, a frenzy for sugar!”

The following morning the camp reflected on the sweets that were won.

Sports broadcaster Alex Scott said: “I think that was just a lesson, it is something to laugh about but it is something like that, a small thing, that can become a big thing.

“I think the reaction to the sweets situation yesterday, certain people didn’t know what sweets were there, who was getting what and it could just be handled in a different situation.”

Social media star Morgan Burtwistle, who is known as Angryginge, suggested that for future rewards the chefs should divide them out fairly, with Kadi and Williams pointing out that out of the six bags, Wax had a whole one to herself.

I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! returns on Wednesday night at 9pm on ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player while I’m A Celebrity … Unpacked airs nightly after the main show on ITV2, STV, ITVX and STV Player.