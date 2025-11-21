Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

I’m A Celebrity Get Me… Out Of Here! star Ruby Wax told campmates on the show that comedian Jennifer Saunders once joked with her that it was obvious she had had lots of work done on her face.

Wax made the revelation during Friday’s show while bonding with new campmate, podcast host Vogue Williams, about their mutual love of Botox.

Williams told Wax: “I’ve had loads of Botox,” and Wax replied: “Oh really? I’ve got a lot of that too.”

Wax later told the Bush Telegraph: “I’ve had things removed and things lifted, and I said to Jennifer Saunders once, ‘Do you know what’s great? Is that you can’t notice it’, and she said ‘Are you kidding? Of course you can!’”

The ITV show’s hosts Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly quizzed some of the contestants about their new campmates, Williams and reality TV star Tom Read Wilson, who entered the jungle in Wednesday night’s episode.

Sports broadcaster Alex Scott said: “They’ve brought a new energy to the group… I would say that much.”

Reality TV star Jack Osbourne said: “It felt crowded this morning.”

Wax and Vogue Williams, pictured, spoke about the Botox the pair had done ( ITV )

Scott and Osbourne had received the most votes to take on the next challenge, and were told they would have to carry out the Dreaded Dunnies’ Bushtucker trial.

As chief explorers, Williams and Read Wilson were given the power to choose two further celebrities to join them and opted for Spandau Ballet’s Martin Kemp and former EastEnders star Shona McGarty as they were both yet to do a trial.

Kemp exclaimed “Phwoar, what a stink” as they worked together to release 12 stars from the toilet roll holders running through all four dunnies.

To do this, they each had to retrieve a tool from inside their dunny to start unscrewing the stars from the holder, and were joined by a host of jungle critters as they did so.

The group successfully managed to win 12 out of 12 stars, although they tricked their fellow campmates at first by pretending they had failed.

The episode also featured rapper Aitch, real name Harrison Armstrong, admitting to social media star Morgan Burtwistle, known as Angryginge, that he had a “soft spot for Shona”.

In return for winning all 12 stars in the trial, the celebrities were treated to an ostrich egg for their dinner.

The campmates also successfully completed a shelter building exercise and a fishing expedition, meaning they all won portions of popcorn for the evening.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! airs daily at 9pm on ITV1 and STV.