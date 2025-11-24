I’m A Celebrity campsite evacuated due to dramatic storm

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Contestants on ITV's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! were forced into a dramatic evacuation from their jungle camp in New South Wales on Monday afternoon, local time, as volatile weather conditions swept across the region.

The celebrities, including rapper Aitch, comedian Ruby Wax, and reality TV star Jack Osbourne, were swiftly moved to the Bush Telegraph for safety.

The urgent relocation followed a severe weather warning issued by the Bureau of Meteorology for south-east Queensland and north-east New South Wales, the area where the popular reality show is filmed.

The warning predicted the potential for "giant hail and destructive winds."

A show source confirmed the swift action, stating: "Our health and safety weather contingencies kicked in and we evacuated the celebrities immediately to the Bush Telegraph until the storm passed and it was safe to return to camp."

The current series features a diverse line-up, including Spandau Ballet’s Martin Kemp, model Kelly Brook, Emmerdale star Lisa Riley, former EastEnders actress Shona McGarty, comedian Eddie Kadi, sports broadcaster Alex Scott, and social media star Morgan Burtwistle, known as Angryginge.

The 2025 I’m a Celebrity line-up ( ITV )

Completing the cast are Aitch, Wax, Osbourne, alongside late entrants Irish presenter Vogue Williams and Celebs Go Dating receptionist Tom Read Wilson.

The evacuation comes after an emotional moment for Osbourne in Sunday's episode, where he reflected on the four-month anniversary of his father, Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne's, death.

He shared: "Yesterday was a bit of a delicate day for me… I was doing OK, and then I realised it was the four months since my dad died. Had a good cry with Eddie (Kadi)… but ultimately I’m happy, I’m really happy I’m here."

The episode concluded with hosts Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly announcing that Aitch, real name Harrison Armstrong, would face the next Bushtucker Trial, "Night Night, Sleep Tight," which will see him lying on a bed filled with critters.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! airs tonight at 9pm on ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player, while I’m A Celebrity… Unpacked airs nightly after the main show on ITV2, STV, ITVX and STV Player.