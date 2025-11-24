I’m a Celeb 2025 live: Martin Kemp gets candid about 37-year marriage to wife Shirlie
Spandau Ballet star opened up about their pregnancy struggles in latest episode
I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! star Martin Kemp has opened up about his 37-year marriage to wife Shirlie.
In the latest episode, the former Spandau Ballet star, who also appeared in EastEnders, said: “Shirlie is everything for me. Everything I do in my life, I do it for her.”
He also opened up about their pregnancy struggles due to endometriosis, but said they conceived on the night of their wedding. The couple have two children: presenter son Roman and daughter, Harley Moon.
Elsewhere, Jack Osbourne spoke about the “fresh” grief he’s experiencing four months after the death of his dad, Ozzy, and said he was feeling “delicate”. However, he told his fellow contestants he was “really happy” to be on the show.
YouTuber Angryginge took on the latest Bushtucker trial and also became assistant camp leader working alongside rapper Aitch, who will take on tonight’s trial.
I’m a Celebrity continues nightly on ITV and ITVX.
Is love in the air?
Over the weekend, Aitch confessed to having a ‘soft spot” for Shona McGarty.
It’s now been reported by The Sun that the rapper split from his girlfriend before heading to Australia for the show...
The rapper will be taking on tomorrow night’s trial. So far, all we know is it involves a bed and a lot of spiders.
Aitch became camp leader, with Ginge as his deputy.
Here’s all you need to know about the new King of Camp:
I’m a Celeb 2025 cast: Meet the contestants in this year’s jungle
Everyone is also loving that Alex snuck in salt to camp:
Ginge has been praised by tonnes of fans on Twitter for letting Jack know it’s ok for men to cry:
Jack also let his campmates know that he’s feeling “delicate” four months on from Ozzy’s death after he broke down in tears last night:
One of the most bizarre moments of the night was when Kelly forgot her own birthday. Such a sagittarius.
Ruby had the camp in fits of laughter after she demonstrated the sex position that Martin Kemp was advised to do with his wife by his in-laws when they were struggling to conceive: the wheelbarrow.
She also gave Angry Ginge her pants for good luck before his trial and flirted with Tom this weekend. 72 years old and still full of flirtation.
There appeared to have been some contraband revealed in camp tonight as it looked like Alex Scott was adding salt into the rice at dinner.
Punishment could be coming.
