Watch live view of Tel Aviv as Iran launches missiles at Israel and sirens sound

Watch a live view of Tel Aviv as Iran launches missiles at Israel and air sirens sound.

Iran’s revolutionary guards say they have launched tens of missiles to Israel on Tuesday (1 October), while Israeli media is reporting that Iran has launched more than 100 missiles at Israel.

Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly convened at the Israeli security cabinet at the government bunker near Jerusalem.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Israeli military had announced that any ballistic missile strike from Iran was expected to be widespread and told the public to shelter in safe rooms in the event of an attack.