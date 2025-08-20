Women who give birth before 21 are at higher risk of these conditions

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Women who give birth before the age of 21 are twice as likely to suffer from type 2 diabetes, heart failure, and obesity, a new study has found.

It also reveals they are four times more likely to develop severe disorders that affect the metabolism.

Researchers from The Buck Institute for Research on Ageing said that girls who go through puberty before the age of 11 will face the same risks.

Lead author of the study, Dr Pankaj Kapahi, said: “Even though women are routinely asked about their menstrual and childbirth history when they receive medical care, this information has rarely factored into the care they receive outside of [obstetrics and gynaecology].

“These risk factors, whether positive or negative, clearly have a significant influence on a variety of age-related diseases and should be considered in the larger context of overall health.”

Early reproduction can also contribute to a higher Body Mass Index ( PA Wire )

The research also shows that later childbirth and puberty are genetically tied to longer lifespans and a reduced risk of age-related diseases such as type 2 diabetes and Alzheimer’s.

The study analysed nearly 200,000 women who participated in the research hub UK Biobank and identified 126 genetic markers that reveal the effects of early puberty and childbirth on ageing.

Dr Kapahi said the public health implications of the research were significant.

He said: “We show that genetic factors favouring early reproduction come with significant cost later in life, including accelerated ageing and disease. It makes sense that the very factors that help enhance survival of the offspring may lead to detrimental consequences for the mother.”

The role of Body Mass Index (BMI) is a critical cause of the effects, he said. Early reproduction contributes to a higher BMI, which makes you more prone to health problems.

“One can envisage that enhancing the ability to absorb nutrients would benefit the offspring, but if nutrients are plentiful, then it can enhance the risk of obesity and diabetes,” Dr Kapahi added.

He is now asking how this knowledge can be used to improve female health: “If evolution has shaped us to prioritise early reproduction at the cost of ageing, how can we leverage this knowledge to extend healthspan in modern society?

"While we cannot change our genetic inheritance, understanding these genetic tradeoffs empowers us to make informed choices about health, lifestyle and medical care."