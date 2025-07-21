Perimenopause is being given a rebrand: Meet ‘cougar puberty’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Women are declaring a new name for perimenopause, a transitional period in their lives.

Also called the menopausal transition, perimenopause is when the body “makes the natural transition to menopause, marking the end of the reproductive years,” according to the Mayo Clinic. Women often experience perimenopause by their mid-forties, with symptoms including irregular periods, hot flashes, trouble sleeping, mood changes, fluctuations in cholesterol levels, and changes in sexual function.

Although perimenopause can be an uncomfortable period, some women on social media are choosing to rename it “cougar puberty.”

“You know what the cool kids are calling it now?” TikTok user @radiant.rewind said in a viral video posted earlier this month, as shared by the New York Post. “Cougar puberty. You’re welcome.”

She shared her seal of approval for this name, writing in the caption: “Perimenopause got a rebrand and it’s amazing AF.”

Women are now calling perimenopause ‘cougar puberty’ ( Getty/iStock )

In the comments, many people agreed that cougar puberty was the perfect title for perimenopause, given its symptoms.

“I'm 37 and in the full-blown throes of perimenopause, and I've always said it's like a second puberty,” one wrote.

“I’ve been calling it reverse puberty,” another commented, while a third agreed: “Similar to the first time around in that it just sneaks up on you and no one told you anything about it. I prefer this name, though. Thank you.”

In a video shared last year on TikTok, a woman named Lisa also explained why she thought cougar puberty was “the best term” for perimenopause.

“Actually, I feel like I’m going through puberty, but with a whole bunch of different symptoms,” she said. “And I feel like I’m going crazy, and all these things are happening to my body that I really don’t understand.”

On Monday, another woman who goes by the username @Peace_Love_GenX said she’d also be referring to menopause, which is when a woman’s menstrual cycle ends entirely, by this new name from now on.

“I was today years old when I heard somebody call menopause a cougar puberty, and now I’ll never call it anything else,” she wrote in the text over the video.

According to the Mayo Clinic, the level of estrogen in a woman’s body “rises and falls unevenly during perimenopause,” which can last an average of four years. As a result, menstrual periods can lengthen or shorten, and people can experience menopause-like symptoms, including hot flashes, sleep problems, and vaginal dryness.

Often, menstrual periods can skip a month, or even a few months, and return during perimenopause. Women can also still get pregnant during perimenopause.

However, once women have gone 12 consecutive months without having their periods, the “perimenopause period is over.” They’ve then officially reached menopause, which women often enter in their forties or fifties.