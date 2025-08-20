The popular supplement that could protect women from Alzheimer’s disease

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Omega fatty acids, found in certain fish or taken as a supplement, could potentially help ward off Alzheimer’s disease in women, a new study suggests.

Researchers discovered that lipids, fat molecules in the body, are different in women with Alzheimer’s compared to those without.

Their findings, published in Alzheimer’s and Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association, revealed a noticeable loss of unsaturated fats, including those containing omega fatty acids, in the blood of women with the disease compared to healthy women.

The study, conducted by scientists from King's College London and Queen Mary University London, examined blood samples from 841 people, including 306 people with Alzheimer’s, 165 with mild cognitive impairment and 370 healthy people.

However, the researchers stressed that more work is needed to determine whether "shifting the lipid composition can influence the biological trajectory" of the disease.

open image in gallery Women are disproportionately impacted by Alzheimer’s disease ( Getty/iStock )

In the study, the team noted a steep increase in lipids with saturation – also known as “unhealthy lipids” – in women with Alzheimer’s compared to women without.

But there was no difference between these fat molecules between men with, and without, a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s, which researchers say could help deepen knowledge about why more women than men are diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

“Women are disproportionately impacted by Alzheimer’s disease and are more often diagnosed with the disease than men after the age of 80,” said senior author of the study, Dr Cristina Legido-Quigley, from King’s College London.

“One of the most surprising things we saw when looking at the different sexes was that there was no difference in these lipids in healthy and cognitively impaired men, but for women, this picture was completely different.

“The study reveals that Alzheimer’s lipid biology is different between the sexes, opening new avenues for research.

“Our study suggests that women should make sure they are getting omega fatty acids in their diet – through fatty fish or via supplements.

“However, we need clinical trials to determine if shifting the lipid composition can influence the biological trajectory of Alzheimer’s Disease.”

open image in gallery People can consume omega-3 fatty acids by eating fatty fish or by taking a supplement ( Getty/iStock )

Dr Asger Wretlind, first author of the study from King’s College London, said: “Although this still warrants further research, we were able to detect biological differences in lipids between the sexes in a large cohort, and show the importance of lipids containing omegas in the blood, which has not been done before.

“The results are very striking, and now we are looking at how early in life this change occurs in women.”

Dr Julia Dudley, head of research at Alzheimer’s Research UK, which funded the study along with LundbeckFonden, said: “In the UK, two in three people living with dementia are women.

“This could be linked to living longer, or other risk factors like social isolation, education, or hormonal changes from the menopause being at play.

Early symptoms of Alzheimer's disease NHS In the early stages, the main symptom of Alzheimer's disease is memory lapses. For example, someone with early Alzheimer's disease may: forget about recent conversations or events

misplace items

forget the names of places and objects

have trouble thinking of the right word

ask questions repetitively

show poor judgement or find it harder to make decisions

become less flexible and more hesitant to try new things There are often signs of mood changes, such as increasing anxiety or agitation, or periods of confusion.

“While this study shows that women with Alzheimer’s had lower levels of some unsaturated fats compared with men, further work is needed.

“This includes understanding the mechanisms behind this difference and finding out if lifestyle changes, including diet, could have a role.”

People can consume omega-3 fatty acids by eating fatty fish, including salmon, mackerel or sardines, or by taking a supplement.

It comes as a separate study found that children who had a diet rich in omega-3 fatty acids may have a reduced risk of short-sightedness.

The study, published in the British Journal of Ophthalmology, examined data on 1,005 Chinese children aged between six and eight years, including their eyesight and regular surveys about their diet.

Overall, 28 per cent of children had myopia.

Researchers from Hong Kong found that a higher consumption of omega-3 fatty acids was associated with a lower risk of the condition.