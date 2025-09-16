The supplement that could help with weight loss for people with diabetes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new study suggests turmeric, specifically its active compound curcumin, may offer help with weight management for people with prediabetes and type 2 diabetes.

The meta-analysis published in the Nutrition & Diabetes journal reviewed 14 clinical trials focusing on type 2 diabetes and turmeric or curcumin supplementation.

Daily doses in the studies ranged from 80 mg to as high 2,100 mg over periods of eight to 36 weeks, using unformulated curcumin, high-absorption curcumin, or turmeric.

Across the 14 trials, supplementation led to an average weight loss of 4.2 pounds compared to the placebo, with slightly greater reductions of 4.8 pounds in participants with a BMI under 30.

Waist and hip circumferences also decreased modestly, though changes in BMI and body fat were minimal. In people with prediabetes, limited evidence suggested small reductions in weight and waist size over about 22 weeks.

open image in gallery Studies into tumeric have yielded some potentially positive results.

However, the overall quality of evidence was low due to small sample sizes, inconsistent results, varied study designs, and reliance on self-reported data. Certain populations, like pregnant women or those using other treatments, were excluded.

While turmeric and curcumin show potential benefits, the effects should not be seen as a standalone solution for weight loss, as it's unlikely to produce dramatic results on its own.

Individuals interested in adding turmeric supplements to their weight loss management efforts should consult healthcare providers before starting any new supplements, particularly those already on diabetes medications.

This study comes amid the rise of GLP-1 medications like Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro for weight management and obesity treatment. Originally developed to manage type 2 diabetes, these drugs have gained widespread attention for their efficacy in promoting weight loss and improving metabolic health.

Nearly 12 percent of Americans have used GLP-1 drugs, with the highest use among women aged 50–64, a recent RAND American Life Panel survey found. The drugs’ appeal lies in the significant weight loss they facilitate, often around 12 percent of body weight, and their potential to improve related health conditions such as type 2 diabetes, hypertension, and sleep apnea.

open image in gallery Semaglutides like Ozempic and Wegovy have risen in popularity due to their weight loss effects ( AFP via Getty Images )

About 14 percent of the RAND survey participants expressed interest in trying these drugs, while 74 percent said they do not plan to.

Common side effects reported were nausea (about half) and diarrhea (about one-third). Use has risen sharply since 2020, tripling in prescriptions. Women generally use GLP-1s more than men, though patterns vary by age.

The RAND report, based on the American Life Panel survey, is the largest to date on GLP-1 use and side effects.