Life-extending prostate cancer drug to be made available to thousands more patients

Thousands of men battling prostate cancer are set to gain access to a life-extending drug on the NHS following a significant expansion of eligibility criteria.

Previously, the hormone therapy abiraterone, which functions by inhibiting testosterone production throughout the body, was only available to patients whose cancer had already spread.

However, NHS England has now confirmed that men with high-risk prostate cancer that has not yet spread will also qualify for the treatment.

This crucial change means approximately 2,000 men diagnosed in the last quarter could receive the drug if clinically appropriate, with an additional 7,000 men expected to become eligible annually.

Clinical trials show that the proportion of men alive after six years on abiraterone is 86 per cent compared to 77 per cent on standard treatment (hormone therapy with or without radiotherapy).

Professor Nick James from the Institute of Cancer Research in London led the research that proved abiraterone is effective for men whose prostate cancer has not spread.

open image in gallery Clinical trials show that the proportion of men alive after six years on abiraterone is 86 per cent compared to 77 per cent on standard treatment ( Alamy/PA )

He said: “This extension of abiraterone to men with newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer that has not spread yet is really good news for men in England.

“Our data from the Stampede trial shows that two years of abiraterone halves the risk of prostate cancer coming back and reduces the risk of death by 40 per cent.

“In the next five years, almost 8,000 men will avoid the devastating news that their cancer has come back.

“Even for men whose cancer does recur, this treatment gives them more healthy years.

“Very importantly, our research also shows that the reduction in relapses will also save the NHS money in the long run, as this will translate into financial savings as well as the big clinical benefit.”

Professor Peter Johnson, national clinical director for cancer at NHS England, said: “For thousands of men with prostate cancer, this treatment option could be life-changing by helping keep their cancer at bay for several years.

“The life-extending treatment available on the NHS within weeks will mean thousands of men can kick-start their year with the news that they will have a better chance of living longer and healthier lives.

open image in gallery Prostate Cancer UK, which has campaigned for wider access to the drug, said it calculated that 3,000 men’s lives will be saved over the next five years ( Alamy/PA )

“The NHS will continue to work hard to offer people the most effective and evidence-based treatments, with several new prostate cancer drugs rolled out over the last five years.”

Prostate Cancer UK, which has campaigned for wider access to the drug, said it calculated that, over the next five years, 3,000 men’s lives will be saved.

Amy Rylance, assistant director of health improvement at Prostate Cancer UK, said: “This decision is a momentous, life-saving victory for the thousands of men whose lives will now be saved.

“Until now, men in England have found themselves in an impossible situation.

“It’s terrifying to be told you’ve got a cancer that’s likely to spread; to then find out you can’t access the treatment that science has proven to be your best chance at surviving is completely devastating.

“We refused to accept this outcome for men, and we didn’t stop until we changed it.”

Giles Turner, 65, from Brighton, was diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer in March 2023.

He paid for his abiraterone treatment privately and is now in remission.

He said: “Abiraterone saved my life, and I didn’t even know about it until I heard about the research trial that proved how effective it is for men with high-risk prostate cancer like I had.

“When I asked my oncologist about it, he told me that abiraterone was available on the NHS in Scotland and Wales but not in England or Northern Ireland.

“I was shocked and angered that my postcode meant I was denied free access to a treatment that could halve my risk of dying and give me the best chance of a cure.”

Labour MP Rupa Huq (Ealing Central and Acton), who has campaigned on the issue following the death of her father to prostate cancer, described the announcement as “a great new year’s present”.