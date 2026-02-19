North London measles outbreak infects 50 children

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A measles outbreak in North London has seen 50 children with confirmed cases of the virus.

It comes after the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said an outbreak in schools and nurseries in north-east London was affecting unvaccinated children under the age of 10, leaving some children needing hospital treatment.

It previously reported 34 laboratory-confirmed measles cases in Enfield from 1 January to 9 February.

But the latest data from the UKHSA has confirmed measles cases have continued to increase in London, which is being driven by the outbreak in Enfield, with 50 confirmed cases in the borough up to 16 February. The agency also confirmed there were 10 cases in the neighbouring borough of Haringey and 23 cases in Birmingham.

Measles is one of the most contagious diseases known to affect humans, which starts as a cold-like virus followed by a rash a few days later. But it can trigger serious complications such as ear infections, encephalitis (swelling of the brain), blindness, breathing problems or pneumonia.

The spots of the measles rash, which are not usually itchy, are sometimes raised and join together to form blotchy patches (Alamy/PA) ( Alamy/PA )

The World Health Organisation recommends that at least 95 per cent of children should receive vaccine doses for each illness to achieve herd immunity. But uptake of the MMRV vaccine, which helps protect against measles, mumps, rubella and chickenpox, is now at record lows, particularly in UK cities.

Just 64.3 per cent of five-year-olds in Enfield had received both doses of the vaccine in 2024-2025 – one of the lowest rates in the country.

All London boroughs have a vaccination rate below 80 per cent, according to data showing how many five-year-olds had both doses of the vaccine in 2024-25. In Haringey, 65 per cent and in Hackney just 58.3 per cent had received both doses of the jab.

Since 1 January 2026, there have been 130 laboratory-confirmed measles cases reported in England. Some 68 per cent of these cases have been in London and 22 per cent in the West Midlands, according to UKHSA data.

The majority of cases (34.6 per cent) are in children aged five to 10, the second most affected age group is children aged one to four with 29.2 per cent, babies under one also account for 12.3 per cent of cases.

Dr Vanessa Saliba, consultant epidemiologist at the UKHSA, said: “The outbreak is still mostly affecting unvaccinated children under 10 in schools and nurseries. With the time lag involved with confirming cases through laboratory testing, we expect the actual number of cases to be higher.

“The outbreak has led to some children having to be hospitalised. Measles is a nasty illness for any child, but for some it can lead to serious long-term complications and tragically death, but is so easily preventable with two doses of the MMRV vaccine.

“All parents want what is best for their child – if they have missed any of their doses or you’re unsure, get in touch with your GP surgery. It’s never too late to catch up.

“The MMRV vaccine will give them the vital protection they need against this highly contagious disease, and also help protect more vulnerable children around them who are too young or unable to have the vaccine due a weakened immune system.”