Generation Z faces the risk of becoming a “left-behind generation” in terms of their overall health, experts have warned.

While this group of teenagers and young adults has shown lower rates of drinking, drug use, and smoking compared to previous generations, significant concerns are emerging over rising obesity levels and mental health conditions.

The King’s Fund also highlighted a potential reluctance among Gen Z to engage with NHS services.

Danielle Jefferies, an analyst at The King’s Fund, noted positive long-term shifts in health behaviours. However, she also pointed to a “steady increase” in obesity among 16 to 24-year-olds, rising from 31 per cent in 2002 to 37 per cent in 2022.

Despite the Government’s pledge to create the “healthiest generation of children ever”, and praise for efforts concerning Generation Alpha, the think tank cautioned that Gen Z “must not become the left-behind generation”.

It also said that Gen Z is now “struggling” to access support for mental health conditions or disability because “services have not kept up with demand”.

Gen Z is at risk of becoming ‘the left-behind generation’ ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

It said that the proportion of 17 to 19-year-olds with a probable mental health disorder has more than doubled from 10 per cent in 2017 to 23 per cent in 2023.

Meanwhile, the proportion of 15 to 24-year-olds with a disability more than doubled between 2011 and 2021.

Ms Jefferies also reports that this age group has the highest rate of adults living in relative poverty.

Meanwhile, The King’s Fund said that the Government needs to anticipate a “changing relationship” between younger people and the National Health Service.

“There are signs that Gen Z could become increasingly disengaged with NHS services,” a blog post said.

People aged between 16 and 35 report “poorer experiences” than older adults across a number of services including GP and hospital care, as well as urgent and emergency care and mental health services.

“To improve the health of younger generations, the Government either needs to re-engage Gen Z with NHS services, or health policy needs to increasingly look beyond the NHS to shift health outcomes,” it said.

Ms Jefferies said: “Whilst we’ve seen some positive trends among young people between the ages of 16 and 24 – with smoking and alcohol consumption rates declining – worryingly, we are in the midst of a mental health crisis which is not being tackled fast enough.

“And while the rates of probable mental health disorders are increasing for all age groups, 16 and 17-year-olds are more likely to be affected than those under 16.

“On top of this, a quarter of 16 to 24-year-olds, which equates to more than 1.2 million young people, are living in poverty – one of the most crucial drivers of poor health.”

She added: “Recent measures to improve the health and well-being of children, such as reducing the amount of sugar in drinks, extending free school meals and lifting the two-child cap are powerful steps to improving children’s lives.

“However, while these are laudable efforts to help turn the tide on the health of Generation Alpha, there needs to be a greater focus on older children and those transitioning into adulthood.

“Tackling the wider determinants of poor health such as housing and air pollution will also be key in driving better physical and mental health outcomes for young people.

“Gen Z must not become the left-behind generation, as without greater intervention, they too will feel the effects of poor health and well-being for the rest of their lives.”