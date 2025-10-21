Nearly half of Gen Z are choosing ‘no or low alcohol drinks’ in cultural reset

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Half of young adults are now opting for 'no and low' alcohol products to moderate their consumption.

Figures from charity Drinkaware reveal the uptake of alcohol-free drinks among risky drinkers – those who drink above the Chief Medical Officers’ low-risk guidelines of 14 units per week – has more than tripled, rising from 7 per cent in 2018 to 23 per cent in 2025.

Crucially, 59 per cent of these risky drinkers are using these products as a direct substitute for regular-strength alcohol.

A further 25 per cent use them either as a replacement or an addition depending on the occasion, but just 9 per cent said they drink them alongside regular alcohol.

According to the data, almost half of UK adults (44 per cent) are choosing no and low alcohol drinks to moderate their drinking – up from 31 per cent in 2018.

Some 49 per cent of young adults now choose no and low alcohol to moderate their drinking, up from 28 per cent since 2018.

The report also reveals a sharp rise in UK drinkers opting for alcohol-free options to moderate their drinking, from 18 per cent in 2018 to 31 per cent in 2025, with consumption of low-alcohol products also increasing from 25 per cent to 33 per cent over the same period.

The government is set to launch a public consultation on whether to increase the threshold for a product to be branded as alcohol free ( Getty/iStock )

The research found that motivations for choosing no and low options varied by gender, socio-economic background, generation and type of drinker, ranging from a focus on improved health and a desire to reduce alcohol intake to the wider range and better availability of no and low options.

Drinkaware’s latest findings come as the government is set to launch a public consultation on whether to increase the threshold for a product to be branded as alcohol free from 0.05 per cent to 0.5 per cent.

Drinkaware chief executive Karen Tyrell said: “It is great to see young adults leading the charge in the growth of no and low drinks. But it is the rise in their use by risky drinkers which shows their potential for helping to reduce alcohol harm.

“The government’s Ten-Year Health Plan for England rightly highlights their growth as an important tool in tackling alcohol harm.

“Swapping a regular beer, wine or cocktail for one of the many no and low-alcohol alternatives is an easy way to cut down on your drinking.”

Laura Willoughby, chief executive and founder of Club Soda Drinks, said: “Half of young adults moderating their drinking isn’t a fad, it’s a cultural reset.

“The old idea that you need alcohol to have a good time is collapsing, and people are rejecting the limits that come with it.

“The smartest retailers and venues are already adapting, because offering great alcohol-free drinks is no longer a nice-to-have, it’s a business essential.”