Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A top official at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been condemned for his remarks that rampant measles outbreaks in the U.S., and increasing concern that America could lose its longstanding elimination status, were the “cost of doing business” in a global economy.

The elimination status, held by the U.S. since 2000, indicates that there has not been continuous spread of the highly infectious disease for more than a year.

“It’s just the cost of doing business, with our borders being somewhat porous [and] global and international travel,” Dr. Ralph Abraham, the agency’s recently sworn-in principal deputy director, said in a phone call Tuesday, according to STAT News.

The former Louisiana surgeon general reportedly added that he would “not really” view the loss of the country’s elimination status as a significant event.

With measles cases at the highest levels since 1991 and unprecedented child deaths from infections, Abraham’s comments were met with swift criticism from public health experts.

open image in gallery CDC deputy director Ralph Abraham drew criticism this week for his comments about the U.S. losing its longstanding elimination status ( United States Congress )

“This is appalling and not how public health leaders typically respond to ongoing outbreaks of preventable infectious diseases,” Kathleen Bachynski, an associate professor of public health at Pennsylvania’s Muhlenberg College, posted on the social media platform Bluesky.

“You can KEEP your status IF you identify imported cases and ACT to prevent ongoing transmission,” Dr. Gavin Yamey, a professor at Duke University’s Global Health Institute, urged in his own post. “But Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., won’t take action.”

The Independent’s request for comment from the Department of Health and Human Services, which runs the CDC and is overseen by Secretary Kennedy, was not immediately returned Wednesday.

Whether or not the U.S. will lose its elimination status in the coming months remains to be seen, but the nation is heading in the wrong direction.

open image in gallery Protesters hold signs about the life-saving power of vaccines outside the CDC headquarters in Georgia last June. One of the agency’s top officials is under fire after he reportedly claimed that America possibly losing its longstanding measles elimination status is the ‘cost of doing business’ in a global economy ( Getty Images )

In 2024, there were just 285 reported measles cases, according to CDC data. In 2025, there were more than 2,200 cases, as well as three deaths including two children.

The nation’s last child death from measles was in 2003, Dr. Leana Wen, the former commissioner of the Baltimore City Health Department, posted on Instagram.

“This is tragic - and not normal,” she wrote. “In many ways, vaccines are a victim of their own success. People have forgotten the diseases that they prevent. While most who contract measles will fully recover, many will experience complications and there are some who will die.“

Two doses of the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine are 97 percent effective against infection and help to prevent severe cases, the CDC says.

The majority of infections - about 93 percent, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics - have been in people who are unvaccinated. Recent research has shown that the proportion of children not receiving their vaccine by the recommended age has increased since the pandemic.

open image in gallery Data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows reported measles cases over the last 26 years ( CDC )

Right now, more than 560 of the 646 cases in South Carolina’s growing outbreak have been in people who were unvaccinated or just partially vaccinated, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Health.

The department reported 88 new cases Tuesday at Clemson University, Anderson University and more than a dozen other schools.

“Vaccination continues to be the best way to prevent measles and stop this outbreak,” the department said.

No cases have been reported among international visitors to the U.S. this year. A total of 25 cases were reported among international visitors to the U.S. in 2025.

open image in gallery Clemson University students cheer at a football game in September 2021. An outbreak at the university and others at South Carolina schools have dramatically increased cases over the last month ( Getty Images )

Dozens of outbreaks have been reported across the nation in the past year. Some 171 confirmed cases have been reported in the U.S. since the start of 2026 in South Carolina, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Utah and Virginia.

Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, the former leader of immunization and respiratory disease strategy at the CDC, told CBS News Tuesday that measles could very well be “becoming part of every day” in the future.

"If this is our vital sign, we're in the ICU," he said.