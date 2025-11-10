Business news live: Troubled Guinness maker appoints new CEO and the job type AI threatens most in 2026
Stock market news plus latest business and personal finance updates from Monday
UK businesses continue to hope for the best and prepare for the worst ahead of the Budget announcement later this month, with latest reports suggesting lawyers and accountants using LLPs might not be quite as hard hit as first feared - but self-employed people, landlords and those with investment income could be asked to shoulder more of the burden.
Among the biggest plc companies, Diageo have announced former Tesco boss Sir Dave Lewis as their new chief executive, ending a months-long search for a new CEO, with Lewis set to start from January at the drinks-maker which has struggled across the year.
US stock market futures show a sharp rise ahead of trading later today, with news that the longest-ever government shutdown might be finally coming to an end. The S&P 500 is set to open up more than 0.7 per cent higher, with the Nasdaq more than 1.3 per cent up.
Follow The Independent’s live coverage of the latest stock markets and business news here:
Diageo shares surge 7% on CEO news
Investors look to have reacted positively to that appointment by Diageo - shares are up 7 per cent this morning.
That makes the firm the highest riser on the FTSE 100.
“The announcement is clearly being seen as a potential inflection point for the group given the new hire’s proven ability in brand building,” pointed out interactive investor’s Richard Hunter.
Co-op to open or refurbish dozens of stores
The Co-op has said it is pushing forward with a number of new stores and major refurbishments as it bounces back from a damaging cyber attack.
The retailer said 50 stores will be opened or re-opened by Christmas as it urged the Government to reform business rates ahead of the autumn Budget.
It said reforms will be “vital” to encourage further high street investment as it continues with its own expansion ambitions.
The latest slew of openings will take the Co-op’s store openings and refurbishments to more than 200 sites for the latest financial year.
Co-op to open or refurbish dozens of stores amid cyber attack recovery
FTSE 100 rises as investors return to stock markets
Looking like the end of the US shutdown is boosting stock markets across the board.
The FTSE 100 has opened more than 0.6 per cent up, with the FTSE 250 up a similar amount in (very) early trading.
France and Germany also see the major index in each up by more than 1 per cent.
Investors are returning in their droves this morning it appears - we’ll see how long it lasts.
Diageo's new CEO: Former Tesco chief to start in January
We start with the news one of the big hitters from the FTSE 100 has finally named a new chief executive.
Diageo, the maker of Guinness, Johnnie Walker whisky and Ciroc vodka, has seen its share price drop almost a third, 32 per cent, year to date and last week issued a profit warning.
Sir Dave Lewis is the new CEO, a former leader of Tesco for six years who also spent decades at Unilever. He has been chair at Haleon, but will step down from that role to start at Diageo on 1 January 2026.
Previous chief executive Debra Crew stepped down in July and the drinks maker has been criticised by some investors for being slow in finding a replacement.
“Lewis brings deep experience in consumer brands from his time leading Tesco and decades at Unilever, though he lacks direct exposure to the spirits industry. Investors may welcome his strong marketing pedigree, but any major strategic reset will take time, leaving near-term focus on navigating tough trading conditions,” said Matt Britzman, a senior equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.
Business and Money - live: 10 November
Morning all - another week starts, another bunch of people fearing that the Budget is going to leave them worse off.
We’ll bring you the latest money matters around what the chancellor might or might not do, how you can continue to look after your own household finances and where the best places are for your savings to be right now.
As ever, we’ll also have the top business news, stock market movements and more.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments