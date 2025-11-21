I’ve been covering Black Friday for years – these are the biggest offers as they land
I’ve found early discounts on top brands such as Nike, Ninja, H&M and more
We’re officially a week away from Black Friday 2025, but most brands and retailers have already jumped the gun and started discounting early. I’m already seeing huge offers from Dyson, Ninja and H&M, with more deals expected to drop over the weekend and into Black Friday week.
As The Independent’s senior tech critic, I spend my days testing everything from laptops, headphones, phones, wearables, vacuums and every other gadget under the sun. I review them year-round, compare prices across retailers and keep track of genuine price drops during Black Friday. In this live feed, the team and I will be pulling out the best Black Friday deals only, focusing on deals I know are good because I’ve tested the products myself or the wider IndyBest team have put them through their paces.
A deal only counts if it’s a good price from a retailer you trust, on a product that’s built to last. From fashion to beauty, tech and fitness, the deals featured here have been properly put through the wringer. And if you’re looking for something specific, IndyBest also has dedicated Black Friday guides covering everything from the Dyson airwrap to the PS5.
Still, it’s easy to overspend in the sales, so before you head to the checkout, make sure the item you’re buying is something you really want and can afford. Our consumer team have shared practical tips to help you get the best value this year.
These are the best holiday Black Friday deals
If you’re already daydreaming about your next escape, Travel writer Amelia is busy rounding up the biggest Black Friday travel deals in her guide below. You can get discounts on flights, hotels, cruises and full holiday packages.
Jet2 has taken £100 off per person, Legoland is giving away a free second day in the park, and Butlins has up to 40 per cent off breaks in 2026. There are also discounts on group tours, theme-park stays, long-haul trips and summer getaways. Use this as the perfect time to lock something in for next year.
You can already save on Ninja appliances this Black Friday
Always wanted a Ninja air fryer? Amazon has kicked off its Black Friday sale with a huge discount on one of the brand’s most popular models, and it’s the lowest price I’ve seen all year. The foodi max dual zone 9.5l is the model we rate most highly in our testing, and it’s now comfortably under the £150 mark.
Ninja foodi max 9.5l dual zone air fryer, AF400UK: Was £229.99, now £143.10, Amazon.co.uk
Our reviewer found this model consistently outperformed every other air fryer on test, mostly thanks to its powerful 2,470W output and roomy dual drawers. It handled everything from chicken to chips to caramelised veg without drying anything out, and the two zones can run completely independently, or be synced to finish at the same time. You get six modes (air fry, roast, bake, crisp, reheat and dehydrate) and all the removable parts are dishwasher-safe. It earned a full five out of five in our original review.
The PS5 Slim digital edition has plummeted to its lowest-ever price for Black Friday
Here’s a deal for any gamers out there, PlayStation kicked off its Black Friday sale this morning, and the retailer has just slashed the console to its lowest-ever price.
PS5 Slim digital edition console: Was £429.99, now £289.99, Argos.co.uk
The all-digital PS5 Slim has plummeted by £140 at Argos this Black Friday. A lighter, smaller version of the original machine, it has the same powerful performance, and the newer PS5 Slim even boasts 1TB of storage. You can always add a disc drive at a later date.
Is it Black Friday today?
Good morning! I’m taking over from Daisy this Friday-before-Black-Friday to bring you even more offers, live and in real time. Is it actually Black Friday?
Technically, no. Black Friday isn’t until next week, but you wouldn’t know it from looking. Almost every major retailer has already dropped their deals, from tech and fashion to beauty, home and gaming. Some of the last hold-outs – PlayStation and Amazon – joined the party this week.
Our tech expert's best VPN's are discounted
Black Friday is almost here, and while a VPN probably isn’t the most exciting item on your shopping list, it’s a smart purchase when it comes to protecting your privacy.
VPNs can help you keep your online activity more private, preventing websites – and even your internet provider – from following your every move around the web. Now, subscriptions to some of the best VPNs and best affordable VPNs on the market have plummeted in price for Black Friday, with most of our favourite tried-and-tester providers starting their sales early this year.
Our senior tech critic Alex has rounded up the top VPN Black Friday deals, from Surfshark and IPVanish to NordVPN and CyberGhost.
When is Cyber Monday?
Cyber Monday is the last official day of the Black Friday sales. Traditionally, it was a special day reserved for onlineshopping – but now, of course, the entire sale can be shopped online. This year, Cyber Monday falls on 1 December – that’s your last chance to shop the deals. In the past, we’ve seen some of the biggest price cuts on tech during Cyber Monday.
Nespresso's pop coffee machine is nearly half price
Struggling to give yourself a boost this Friday morning? This deal on a nespresso coffee machine will perk you right up.
Nespresso vertuo pop coffee machine: Was £99, now £57, Johnlewis.com
The vertuo pop is Nespresso’s most affordable coffee machine – and, naturally, it’s been tried and tested by the team at IndyBest. Spoiler alert: Lauren loved it. Now, you can invest for nearly half price thanks to John Lewis. Receiving a glowing five-star review, she praised the “small but mighty” machine that will slot seamlessly into most people’s kitchen countertops. “Weighing in at just 3.5kg, if you have a large cupboard and won’t be using the machine every day, it’s also incredibly easy to store away until you need it,” she added. I love the colours available, too, with the blue and yellow brightening up your kitchen surfaces.
Apple AirTags are on sale ahead of Black Friday
Constantly losing your stuff? Me too. Fortunately, our tech expert has found discounts on Apple AirTags ahead of Black Friday.
Apple AirTags, pack of four: Was £119, now £79, Laptopsdirect.co.uk
This pack of Apple AirTags is £40 off on Laptops Direct ahead of Black Friday. Senior tech critic Alex Lee has reviewed many key finders, and these ones landed a spot among the best. “They have an ultra-wideband chip inside, so you can get precise directions to your stuff in an augmented-reality environment,” he said.
Maybelline’s TikTok-viral sky high mascara is just £6
Mascara is a desert-island make-up product for most – myself included. But it’s rare to find a good formula that doesn’t cost a fortune. Enter: Maybelline’s TikTok viral sky high mascara. Already affordable at £12, it’s now been discounted ahead of Black Friday.
Maybelline New York lash sensational sky high mascara: Was £12.99, now £8.19, Amazon.co.uk
Maybelline’s New York sensational sky high mascara boasts a uniquely designed brush that’s long, thin and densely packed with tiny plastic bristles. This makes it ideal for getting to hard-to-reach areas and easy to manoeuvre from all angles with minimal mess. When Sarah Jones, beauty buff and assistant IndyBest editor, shared her in-depth review of the Maybelline sky high mascara, she raved about the tiny bristles that line the wand, which she found “helped comb through each and every lash – yes, even those pesky ones right in the corner”. You can pick it up for just £6 right now.
Get cosy with £50 off this heated throw
This tried and tested throw is perfect for snuggling up in front of the TV – and it’s on sale ahead of Black Friday.
Dreamland intelliheat faux fur warming throw: Was £130, now £79, Boots.com
Dreamland’s faux fur warming throw is down £50 in the Boots Black Friday sale. After reviewing this ‘hygge days’ model in her guide to the best electric blankets, homeware expert Caroline Preece told readers it looked “great on a sofa, reading as a plush, premium throw without giving away that it’s a heated blanket.”