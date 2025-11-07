ITV in talks to sell broadcasting business to Sky in £1.6 billion deal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

ITV has confirmed it is in talks with Sky over the possible a sale of its broadcasting arm worth £1.6 billion.

The group, which is behind hit shows such as I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! and Love Island, said there was no certainty over the terms of any possible sale of its media and entertainment division.

It said a further announcement will be made “in due course if appropriate”.

In a statement to the London Stock Exchange, ITV said: “ITV plc ("ITV") notes the recent press speculation and confirms that it is in preliminary discussions regarding a possible sale of its M&E business to Sky for an enterprise value of £1.6bn.

“There can be no certainty as to the terms upon which any potential sale may be agreed or whether any transaction will take place. A further announcement will be made in due course if appropriate.”

open image in gallery The group said there was no certainty over the terms of any possible sale of its media and entertainment division ( PA Archive )

The announcement, called a ‘response to recent speculation’, comes after reports late on Thursday that Sky owner Comcast was holding discussions with ITV over a possible deal to buy its media and entertainment arm.

This would include the public service broadcaster’s terrestrial TV channels and streaming service ITVX.

But the sale would not include ITV’s production arm, ITV Studios, which makes shows including I’m A Celebrity and the popular drama Mr Bates vs The Post Office, which has also been the subject of previous sale speculation.

The news comes after ITV said it will delay some programmes into the new year and implement cost cuts, citing a significant hit to advertising revenue ahead of the upcoming Budget.

The group anticipates a 9 per cent decline in total advertising income this quarter, attributed to widespread business caution before the November Budget.

open image in gallery The announcement comes after reports late on Thursday that Sky owner Comcast was holding discussions with ITV over a possible deal to buy its media and entertainment arm ( Getty )

An ITV statement highlighted: “The economic outlook in the UK remains uncertain with widespread caution being exercised across business sectors ahead of the Budget in November.

“This is impacting demand for advertising throughout the industry in the fourth quarter.”

ITV, repeatedly stepping up cost-cutting targets, announced an additional £35 million in "temporary" savings.

These will focus on its media and entertainment division, with £20 million saved by postponing certain programmes and a further £15 million from trimming marketing spend.

No key programmes are expected to be impacted by the delays, nor are any job losses foreseen as a direct result of this latest cost-saving drive, the company assured.