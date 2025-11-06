Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

ITV set to make £35m cost savings and delay TV shows

David Tennant stars in The Hack trailer on ITV
  • ITV, the broadcasting giant, announced plans to delay some programmes and implement cost cuts due to a significant decline in advertising revenue.
  • The company anticipates a 9 per cent drop in total advertising income this quarter, attributing it to widespread business caution ahead of the UK Budget.
  • An additional £35 million in "temporary" savings will be made, with £20 million from postponing certain programmes and £15 million from reducing marketing spend.
  • ITV assured that no key programmes or jobs would be impacted by these cost-saving measures.
  • Chief executive Carolyn McCall stated that a softening economy and increased uncertainty before the Budget are affecting the wider advertising market.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in