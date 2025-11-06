ITV blames late Budget for delaying TV programmes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Broadcasting giant ITV will delay some programmes into the new year and implement cost cuts, citing a significant hit to advertising revenue ahead of the upcoming Budget.

The group, behind I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, anticipates a 9 per cent decline in total advertising income this quarter, attributed to widespread business caution before the November Budget.

An ITV statement highlighted: "The economic outlook in the UK remains uncertain with widespread caution being exercised across business sectors ahead of the Budget in November.

“This is impacting demand for advertising throughout the industry in the fourth quarter."

ITV, repeatedly stepping up cost-cutting targets, announced an additional £35 million in "temporary" savings.

These will focus on its media and entertainment division, with £20 million saved by postponing certain programmes and a further £15 million from trimming marketing spend.

No key programmes are expected to be impacted by the delays, nor are any job losses foreseen as a direct result of this latest cost-saving drive, the company assured.

Carolyn McCall, ITV chief executive, said: “UK macro data is showing a softening economy, with increased uncertainty in the lead up to the UK Budget which is impacting the wider advertising market, and we are adjusting our costs to match this current reduction in demand.”

But she said the group continues to have a strong slate of year-end programmes, with the next series of I’m A Celebrity… due to air from the end of next week and the men’s Football World Cup coming in 2026.

Shares in ITV fell 1 per cent after the update.

Its ad revenues caution comes after it saw flat total advertising revenues in its third quarter, which it said was better than expected.

Ad revenues are 5 per cent down in the year so far and are now expected to fall by around 6 per cent over the full-year.

ITV said in July it was upping its savings target by another £15 million on top of £30 million previously announced, with technology among efforts to drive the latest round of cost cutting.