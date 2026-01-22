Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lululemon has resumed sales of its Get Low leggings after the collection was removed from its website due to customer complaints about the fabric being see-through.

The athletic apparel company told The Independent in a statement Wednesday that it “temporarily paused sales online” in North America of the Get Low leggings collection to “better understand some initial guest feedback and support with product education.”

However, one day later, Lululemon is already selling the leggings online again — but this time, with fitting and sizing guidelines for customers.

“To experience this tight’s best performance during your workout, we recommend sizing up. Not sure of your size? Check out our size guide or try it on in store,” the updated product description guidelines read.

In an apparent attempt to address customers' complaints about see-through fabric, Lululemon also recommended pairing the leggings with “skin-tone, seamless underwear.”

Lululemon urges customers to wear its leggings with ‘skin-tone, seamless underwear’ after customers complained it was ‘see-through’ ( Getty Images )

The Independent has contacted a representative for Lululemon for comment.

The high-rise training tight leggings, with a 25-inch inseam, are being sold on Lululemon’s U.S. website for $108. New, darker colors were made available, including Deep Sea Blue/True Navy, Berry Rumble/Black Plum, Black/Graphite Grey, and Sequoia/Twig. The description of the leggings notes that when stretched, “the loops in an engineered knit naturally flex apart at key tension points, unlocking an uninhibited feel.”

When Lululemon paused online sales of the collection Tuesday, the company issued a statement about the look and feel of the leggings.

“Our Get Low collection is designed to support our guests as they train and features seamless technology to provide a sculpted look and feel in a weightless, fast-drying fabric,” a spokesperson told The Independent. “We expect to bring the collection back to our North America e-commerce channels soon and the collection continues to be available in other markets.”

The company was forced to take action after customer criticism of the leggings quickly spread online. In a Reddit forum, one shopper said the Get Low leggings were “absolutely see-through when you squat or bend over,” regardless of the color.

“I 100 percent did not like the leggings. Completely see through, no compression, and weird color blocking,” another agreed in the comments. “Tried them yesterday. Total fail on the design,” a third commented. “There’s no compression!!!”

Known for its chic and comfortable athleisure, including soft-yoga pants, tank tops, fitted leggings, and fanny packs, Lululemon takes pride in the originality of its products. In July, the company sued Costco, claiming the wholesaler sold knockoffs of the brand’s popular hoodies and pants.

Lululemon claimed these knockoffs, including the ones Costco is selling, infringe on the company’s intellectual property rights and damage its “hard-earned” reputation. The company specifically names its Scuba hoodies and sweatshirts, Define jackets, and ABC pants in the lawsuit. The Scuba hoodie retails for around $118, while the Define jacket and ABC pants cost about $128 each.

However, the lawsuit has not yet been settled.