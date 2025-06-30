Lululemon sues Costco accusing it of selling brand knockoffs
Lululemon has claimed dupes of its products that Costco is selling infringe on the company’s intellectual property rights and damage its ‘hard-earned’ reputation
Lululemon has sued Costco, claiming the wholesaler sold knockoffs of the athleisure company's popular hoodies and pants.
Knockoffs or dupes, as they have become more commonly known, have been increasingly popular with social media influencers making try-on videos of cheaper versions of their favorite apparel brands.
Lululemon claimed in its lawsuit filed Friday that some companies have created “knockoffs” or “dupes” of its products.
“There is even a hashtag ‘LululemonDupes’ on social media platforms such as TikTok that social media influencers use when promoting these copycat products,” the company said.
Lululemon claimed these dupes, including the ones Costco is selling, infringe on the company’s intellectual property rights and damage its “hard-earned” reputation.
The company specifically names its Scuba hoodies and sweatshirts, Define jackets and ABC pants in the lawsuit. The Scuba hoodie retails for around $118, while the Define jacket and ABC pants cost about $128 each.
Lululemon listed the dupes that Costco sold, including the Spyder Women’s Yoga Jacket, which, according to the Costco website, retails for about $22.
When The Independent looked up other items Lululemon listed, the Hi-Tec Men’s Scuba Full Zip and the Kirkland 5 Pocket Performance Pant, on Costco’s website, it read, “Page Not Found!”
Lululemon said retailers such as Costco want to sell the dupes “to confuse consumers at the point-of-sale and/or observers post-sale into believing that the ‘dupes’ are Plaintiffs’ authentic products when they are not.”
In a statement shared with multiple outlets, Lululemon said: “As an innovation-led company that invests significantly in the research, development and design of our products, we take the responsibility of protecting and enforcing our intellectual property rights very seriously and pursue the appropriate legal action when necessary.”
The Independent has reached out to Costco for comment.
