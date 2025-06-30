Lululemon sues Costco accusing it of selling brand knockoffs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lululemon has sued Costco, claiming the wholesaler sold knockoffs of the athleisure company's popular hoodies and pants.

Knockoffs or dupes, as they have become more commonly known, have been increasingly popular with social media influencers making try-on videos of cheaper versions of their favorite apparel brands.

Lululemon claimed in its lawsuit filed Friday that some companies have created “knockoffs” or “dupes” of its products.

“There is even a hashtag ‘LululemonDupes’ on social media platforms such as TikTok that social media influencers use when promoting these copycat products,” the company said.

Lululemon has sued Costco, claiming the wholesaler sold knockoffs of the athleisure company's popular hoodies and pants ( Scott Olson/Getty Images )

Lululemon claimed these dupes, including the ones Costco is selling, infringe on the company’s intellectual property rights and damage its “hard-earned” reputation.

The company specifically names its Scuba hoodies and sweatshirts, Define jackets and ABC pants in the lawsuit. The Scuba hoodie retails for around $118, while the Define jacket and ABC pants cost about $128 each.

Lululemon listed the dupes that Costco sold, including the Spyder Women’s Yoga Jacket, which, according to the Costco website, retails for about $22.

When The Independent looked up other items Lululemon listed, the Hi-Tec Men’s Scuba Full Zip and the Kirkland 5 Pocket Performance Pant, on Costco’s website, it read, “Page Not Found!”

Lululemon said retailers such as Costco want to sell the dupes “to confuse consumers at the point-of-sale and/or observers post-sale into believing that the ‘dupes’ are Plaintiffs’ authentic products when they are not.”

In a statement shared with multiple outlets, Lululemon said: “As an innovation-led company that invests significantly in the research, development and design of our products, we take the responsibility of protecting and enforcing our intellectual property rights very seriously and pursue the appropriate legal action when necessary.”

The Independent has reached out to Costco for comment.