Lululemon’s viral align leggings have (finally) ditched the awkward front seam

Aspirational, style-forward (though, admittedly, pretty pricey), it's hard not to be sucked in by Lululemon’s marketing. The brand’s align leggings get a lot of hype, beloved for their buttery soft, high-stretch material. Now, they’ve had a small but significant update.

Lululemon has decided to ditch the much-discussed front seam. You’re not alone if you don’t get on with these on leggings and gym shorts. Indeed, going front-seamless has been long overdue. Many Lululemon fans have taken to TikTok and Reddit to vent about the seam since the leggings launched a decade ago. The seam can sit awkwardly, sometimes even uncomfortably, on the crotch area – of the last thing you want when leaning into warrior pose two.

The newest addition to the Lululemon align collection, the leggings are a staple for everyday wear as much as they are for the yoga mat. They come in flared, cropped and palazzo iterations (a pair of the latter was featured in season 3 of The White Lotus). Now the brand aims to appeal to an even wider audience with a smoother design.

If you're looking to try seamless for yourself, keep reading for everything you need to know.

Lululemon align no line high-rise pant 25in: £98, Lululemon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Lululemon )

The Lululemon align no line high-rise pant are nearly identical to the original pair, but the seam no longer runs up the middle of the leggings. They have a high-waisted design and the brand’s signature four-way stretch, sweat-wicking nulu fabric.

When we put this fabric to the test, it performed well. The Independent’s fitness and well-being editor, Emilie Lavinia, found that it did a “great job of wicking sweat away”, and her tests showed that they’d be “suitable for any type of class and can go the distance in a hot studio.” Like the original, they have a double-thickness waistband with a hidden pocket.

I caught up with Emilie about the new launch. While yet to put the seamless leggings to the test herself, Emilie’s tested the original align leggings in her review of the best yoga pants, so she knows how the placement of a seam can affect comfort.

“If you’re going to spend a lot on a pair of quality leggings, you’ll want them to fit just right”, she told me. “The new seamless style has been on plenty of people’s wish lists for a long time, so it’s great that Lululemon have listened and introduced this new iteration. I personally love seamless leggings, and both men and women often prefer the fit and comfort of a seam-free front panel. You can obviously find seam-free options that don’t cost as much as Lululemon’s, but if you’re a fan of the brand, you’ll probably love this style even more than your classic align leggings.”

We need to get samples to confirm our suspicions, but if this new design solves the minor issues with the original, these new leggings could be a contender for the best sports leggings you can buy.

Available in several colours, including brown, mustard yellow and blue, the pair comes in sizes UK 4-16.

