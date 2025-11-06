Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Bank of England’s (BoE) next meeting to determine interest rates is today (6 November), and all eyes will be on the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) and whether its members opt to continue lowering rates.

The base rate – currently at 4.0 per cent after being cut three times this year – impacts consumers and taxpayers through everything from mortgages to savings, so what do experts foresee, both this week and beyond?

Will interest rates be cut?

For perhaps the first time this year, analysts are wildly split. Some are still certain that there will be nothing until next year, while some predict a cut in December if inflation shows it’s still heading downward later this month. Others are betting that the vote comes in to cut today.

Barclays and Goldman Sachs have already put forward their analysis – that with inflation appearing to have peaked, plus other data such as job vacancies continuing to fall, a 25 basis points rate cut is on the cards, down to 3.75 per cent.

RSM UK chief economist Thomas Pugh noted that Rachel Reeves’s pre-Budget chat is unlikely to have swayed MPC members either way, but the lack of clarity on what is coming will lead to caution.

“We doubt that the speech will have had much impact on the outcome of the MPC meeting on Thursday,” he said. “It will be a close call, but we think the majority of the MPC will want to see the actual policies contained in the Budget before committing to another rate cut. However, it does raise the chances of a rate cut in December if the Budget is as deflationary as the chancellor hinted at this morning.”

Barclays analysts noted that “food (dis)inflation is a key metric to watch in the near term” and are predicting a 5-4 split in “a tight decision” in favour of a cut.

As well as the domestic situation of higher inflation, we’ve had more uncertainty in 2025 as a result of Donald Trump’s tariffs, businesses dealing with higher labour costs coming into force, and escalated geopolitical tensions after Israel’s strike on Iran led to a brief oil-price scare.

It’s worth remembering that with mortgages in particular, many products are priced using future expectations of the interest rate (swap rates), so changes in that market can already be accounted for.

For savers, though, whether or not an immediate cut to variable rates is coming, it’s always worth checking the best offers on the market to make sure your money is earning as much as it can for you.

Uncertain outlook: the Bank of England governor has repeated the mantra of ‘gradual and careful’ frequently this year ( Getty/iStock )

Influential factors

The MPC has nine members, and their votes decide whether the base rate is cut, raised, or kept the same.

Among the elements MPC members will have been looking at are job and wages data, the level of inflation across the UK, and economic growth. There are also external factors that can affect the UK.

Inflation remains higher than ideal at 3.8 per cent, with food and drink prices particularly high. Higher inflation is a reason to keep interest rates up, as it can discourage businesses from investing in new projects or hiring – things that in turn raise earnings and spending power. Conversely, fewer jobs and lower wages means less spending power and lower demand, which helps to stem further price rises.

Recent key data has shown salary growth slowing and unemployment rising across the year. These are factors that can see interest rates decrease.

What about the rest of 2025?

Again, analysts remain split, but if there is no cut today, there’s currently better than a 50:50 chance that a cut will come in the final meeting of the year. That’s on 18 December, with the next vote not until February 2026.

Any rate cuts in November will not affect the Office for Budget Responsibility data for the forthcoming Budget.