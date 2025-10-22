UK inflation – live: New rate to be announced today as Budget looms
The latest inflation figures are to be confirmed on Wednesday morning with economic experts predicting a rise to 4 per cent. Food inflation in particular has been a big factor in figures remaining higher than wanted, with the Bank of England maintaining interest rates higher to try and combat the sticky inflation.
A government-set target of 2 per cent inflation is not expected to be seen until at least the latter part of 2026, though many experts have suggested higher inflation and global political instability - along with uncertainty over the UK Budget next month - means that interest rates might not be cut more than once more before the middle of next year.
Yesterday, figures showed the UK government borrowed £20.2bn in September - the difference between public income and spending - which was the highest level for the month since Covid. Experts suggested it meant tax rises were inevitable in the upcoming Budget.
Rachel Reeves axes ‘arbitrary rules’ costing firms £6 billion ahead of Budget
Rachel Reeves has said plans to scrap paperwork and “arbitrary rules” for thousands of UK businesses would save firms almost £6 billion a year by the time of the next election.
She set out a package of measures aimed at boosting lacklustre economic growth at the Regional Investment Summit in Birmingham on Tuesday.
The gathering of business leaders and investors came after more gloomy news emerged for the Chancellor as Government borrowing in September hit the highest level for the month in five years.
The data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) piles more pressure on Ms Reeves ahead of the November 26 Budget, in which she will have to fill a black hole estimated at around £50 billion by some economists.
Britain’s borrowing is back at pandemic levels – but there are reasons to be cheerful
The biggest gap between government spending and tax revenues in five years will come as another blow to the chancellor – but next month’s Budget is an opportunity for her to win back bond market confidence and, in turn, to lower borrowing costs, writes James Moore.
Peak inflation means 'damage already done' for some families
Tamsin Powell, consumer finance expert at Creditspring, said it might prove a positive for the mid-term - but still a tough situation to deal with in the here and now.
“If the Institute for Fiscal Studies’ forecast proves correct and inflation peaks in September, it will offer some hope that price rises may finally begin to ease. But for many UK households the damage has already been done. Living costs remain high, and families are still feeling the squeeze from months of rising prices across transport, food, and other essentials,” she said.
“For many families, even small increases in prices can deepen financial strain. Wages are still struggling to keep up with the cost of living, and without a savings buffer, a single bill or unexpected cost can cause real stress.
“As we move into winter, rising energy costs and Christmas spending will only add to the pressure. Many households will now be focusing on cutting back and reprioritising essentials, with day-to-day spending decisions becoming more about necessity than choice. Financial resilience is being tested, and small changes - like planning ahead, managing budgets closely, and seeking out support early - will be key to getting through the coming months.”
Inflation expected to rise after borrowing rises again
The first half of the year has seen the government borrow close to £100bn - and with interest rates still high it means Rachel Reeves has a lot of money to raise in the Budget next month.
Budget, debt, interest rates, inflation...it’s all linked and today we get another piece of the puzzle.
Inflation rising means it’s more likely interest rates stay higher, as the Bank of England looks to contain it.
However, higher rates also means higher borrowing costs, meaning more taxes or spending cuts are needed to plug the gaps in public finances.
That’s why Reeves wants productivity and growth up, so Treasury income also increases, and borrowing therefore can be lower. Well, part of the many reasons anyway.
Inflation news live
Good morning all. The latest UK inflation figures are set to be released at 7am - we’re expecting another nudge higher to around the 4 per cent level.
That’s predicted to be a short-term peak, but another reminder of the cost pressures families and businesses alike are facing.
