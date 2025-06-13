Business news live: Oil prices surge after Israel attacks Iran, FTSE 100 falls after all time high
The FTSE 100 hit a new closing record on Thursday after investors continued to look for opportunities outside the US - but they have fallen again on Friday morning, along with the major European stock markets. Asia stocks also fell overnight, the Nikkei 225 and the Hang Seng both closing almost 1 per cent down.
However, there are surging prices in both gold and oil, following Israel’s overnight strikes on Iran which has escalated the risk of war. Iran exports more than 1.5m barrels of oil a day and could impose an effective block on supply if they close the major shipping route, the Strait of Hormuz.
Elsewhere, EU nations have been told their plans to expand nuclear energy capability will require almost €250bn (£213bn) in investment across the coming decades, while in the UK, businesses and consumers alike are waiting for key data next week on both inflation and interest rates.
FTSE 100 shares: Oil stocks up, airlines down
There are only about a dozen FTSE 100 firms showing positive trading so far this morning, chief among them the big oil duo and a handful of other energy and mining companies.
Defence firm BAE is the biggest riser, 2.63 per cent in the green, with BP (1.8pc), Shell (1.3pc) and Endeavour Mining (1.8pc) the only firms above one per cent so far.
At the other end - and there are plenty in the red - British Airways owner IAG and Easyjet are the biggest fallers, both down more than 3.5 per cent.
JD Sports, Schroders and InterContinental Hotels Group are all among those with falls of more than 2 per cent.
Gold prices on the march higher once more
Oil isn’t the only commodity to be pushing higher on the news of Israel’s attack on Iran.
Gold futures showed a rise of more than 1.5 per cent earlier, before falling back to just over 1.0 per cent now, as investors once more seek safe havens.
Only yesterday, it was revealed that gold had overtaken the Euro as central banks’ second-highest means of creating reserves.
FTSE 100 falls in morning trading
On our European stock markets, there’s an awful lot of red around early this morning.
FTSE 100 -0.6 per cent
FTSE 250 -1.1pc
DAX -1.37pc
CAC 40 -1.19pc
Euro STOXX 50 -1.09pc
Oil prices surge after Israel attacks Iran
The price of crude oil shot up early on this morning, following attacks by Israel on Iran which have escalated tensions and the risk of war.
Brent crude oil jumped to just under $76 a barrel before dropping back somewhat, now at $71.65 to show a 4.7 per cent rise.
Crude oil is still 5 per cent up having also hit $75 earlier.
As is usual, not too many companies are reporting on a Friday.
But of those that are, Lindsell Train Investment Trust reporting their finals will be of interest, given previous outflows and more recent suggestion that investors are returning to active, rather than passive, funds.
Energy firm SSE will also be filing their annual report.
And, if you happen to hold the likes of Unilever, Tritax Big Box REIT or insurance behemoth Admiral Group, you can expect a payment today - they’re all on the list of different dividend payers for Friday. Enjoy.
Good morning and welcome to Friday's edition of The Independent's rolling coverage of business and stock markets news.
The FTSE 100 will open today from a record high closing price, set on Thursday at 8884.92p.
Falling stocks in the US in part led to that of late, but the perceived undervaluation of UK plc has been much spoken about over the last couple of years and both investors and other companies alike have been taking advantage, with share-buying and entire company-buying prevalent in 2025.
Let’s see where today takes us.
A few words on oil prices from Zain Vawda, market analyst at MarketPulse:
“Oil prices surged yesterday ending the day with a 5.4 per cent gain on heightened geopolitical risk from the Middle East. A decision by the US to lighten embassy staff in Iraq and move personnel in the Middle East ahead of nuclear talks with Iran raised eyebrows.
“Today however, has seen Oil prices slide in European trade, down as much as 2.2 per cent at the time of writing, trading at 66.75 a barrel.
“A potential escalation with Iran could have massive implications for Oil markets. The biggest concern being a supply disruption as around 20 per cent of the world's Oil passes through the Straight of Hormuz.
“The narrow chokepoint could become a key area of focus in the event of regional tensions with Britain's maritime agency warning that rising tensions in the area could lead to more military activity, which might affect shipping in key waterways.
“From a technical analysis standpoint, oil broke a significant descending trendline which had been in play since January 2025. However the move only occurred on the back of US-Iran tensions.”
Interest rates to get cut?
Last month the Bank of England cut interest rates to 4.25 per cent and most analysts at the time expected an ongoing one cut per quarter.
The economic landscape is quickly changing every week this year it seems, however, and analysts are mixed over whether next week’s MPC meeting will result in another cut.
Recent jobs and salary data are an indication that another cut is possible, but higher inflation figures than expected last time out put the case forward for staying higher, longer.
Financial markets are still just about pricing in two further cuts this year, down to 3.75 per cent.
US stocks: Oracle to rise but futures show S&P 500 to open lower
A little while ahead of opening, caution and uncertainty around trade deals mean stocks are set to open lower in the US today.
The S&P 500 is down 0.3 per cent in pre-trading and the Nasdaq is 0.5 per cent down.
However, a few individual winners can be seen before the opening bell too.
Oracle are up more than 8.3 per cent after posting a better than expected earnings report last night and shares are now up close to last December’s highs.
