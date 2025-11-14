How YouTube TV subscribers can claim $20 credit amid Disney blackout

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

YouTube TV subscribers who have missed two weeks of programming like Monday Night Football and Dancing With the Stars, due to a failed renewal deal with Disney, will now receive a one-time $20 credit to help offset the disruption.

Since October 30, Disney-owned channels, including ABC, ESPN, FX, and National Geographic, have been unavailable on YouTube TV due to the dispute, leaving viewers without major entertainment and sports broadcasts.

On Sunday, with no agreement yet reached, YouTube TV began emailing subscribers instructions on how to apply a one-time $20 credit to their next bill.

To claim the credit, subscribers need to:

Visit tv.youtube.com on a browser or mobile device Click on their profile, go to Settings, then select Updates Locate the “Disney Credit” notification and click “Claim credit.” After doing so, a message should appear confirming that the credit will be applied to the next bill

YouTube TV started emailing subscribers on Sunday with instructions to claim a one-time $20 credit for their next bill, as no deal with Disney had been reached ( Getty Images )

For those billed through providers like Google Play, the credit is applied automatically. The credit is a one-time offer, regardless of the blackout’s duration.

Users must have an active subscription to claim the credit.

The ongoing blackout is costly for both sides. Disney reportedly loses about $4.3 million daily, Deadline reports, while Variety says 24 percent of YouTube TV subscribers have canceled or plan to cancel over the disruption.

On October 30, YouTube TV accused Disney of using the blackout as a negotiating tactic to push for higher prices on subscribers.

"This decision directly harms our subscribers while benefiting their own live TV products, including Hulu + Live TV and Fubo," the statement read. "We know this is a frustrating and disappointing outcome for our subscribers and we continue to urge Disney to work with us constructively to reach a fair agreement that restores their networks to YouTube TV."

Since its 2017 launch, YouTube TV’s monthly price has risen from $35 to $82.99 as of January 2025, with increases along the way in 2019 and 2023.

The return of Disney-owned channels to YouTube TV remains uncertain, as negotiations between the companies are still ongoing. If a deal is reached, YouTube TV says the channels could be restored “in a matter of hours.”