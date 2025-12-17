Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

independent women

Vote in our Independent Women poll: Have you had the ‘superflu’?

Each week, Victoria Richards asks Independent Women readers to weigh in on the stories and debates shaping the headlines

Head shot of Victoria Richards
Wednesday 17 December 2025 05:39 EST
Comments
Vote in our weekly Independent Women poll
Vote in our weekly Independent Women poll (iStock / FilippoBacci)

Each week, the Independent Women newsletter takes a closer look at the stories shaping women’s lives – from the moments that inspire to the issues that frustrate, challenge and spark debate.

Alongside my take and reflections from readers, the newsletter also features a weekly poll, giving our community the chance to weigh in on the topics behind the headlines and see how others are feeling.

You can vote in this week’s poll below. We’ll update this article weekly with the latest question and publish the final results once voting closes, so you can track how views change over time.

For more commentary on the week’s biggest talking points, make sure you’re signed up to the Independent Women newsletter.

Not subscribed yet? It’s free and easy to join – just head to our newsletter preference centre, press the ‘+’ button next to Independent Women, and enter your email address. You can also sign up via the email box at the top of this page.

Each poll runs for one week, with results published here once voting closes – so don’t forget to check back.

This week’s poll

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in