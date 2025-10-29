Independent Women: Get the news through a female lens with Victoria Richards’ weekly newsletter
Independent Women with Victoria Richards is your weekly dose of smart, sharp and unflinching stories about the issues shaping women’s lives – plus reader voices, recommendations and conversations you won’t want to miss
Every week brings a new set of stories about women – some uplifting, some infuriating, some that make you stop and think. The Independent Women newsletter is here to help make sense of it all.
I’m Victoria Richards, and each Thursday morning I’ll bring you a warm, insightful look at the week’s biggest talking points – the issues shaping women’s lives, the debates sparking conversation, and the moments that remind us what really matters.
With my newsletter you’ll find thoughtful analysis on the stories behind the headlines, a space for reflection and perspective, and, yes, a little bit of light relief too.
Each edition also features your views – the thoughts and experiences shared by readers.
There’s also a weekly poll, the chance to join the (free!) monthly Independent Women’s Book Club; TV, film and music recommendations and signposts to the best reads and the watercooler moments you don’t want to miss.
How to sign up
To get Independent Women straight to your inbox, simply enter your email address at the top of this page.
Or head to our newsletter preference centre, press the ‘+’ button, pop in your email and you’re all set.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments