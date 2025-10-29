Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent Women: Get the news through a female lens with Victoria Richards’ weekly newsletter

Independent Women with Victoria Richards is your weekly dose of smart, sharp and unflinching stories about the issues shaping women’s lives – plus reader voices, recommendations and conversations you won’t want to miss

Friday 21 May 2021 09:58 EDT
Comments
Every week brings a new set of stories about women – some uplifting, some infuriating, some that make you stop and think. The Independent Women newsletter is here to help make sense of it all.

I’m Victoria Richards, and each Thursday morning I’ll bring you a warm, insightful look at the week’s biggest talking points – the issues shaping women’s lives, the debates sparking conversation, and the moments that remind us what really matters.

With my newsletter you’ll find thoughtful analysis on the stories behind the headlines, a space for reflection and perspective, and, yes, a little bit of light relief too.

Each edition also features your views – the thoughts and experiences shared by readers.

There’s also a weekly poll, the chance to join the (free!) monthly Independent Women’s Book Club; TV, film and music recommendations and signposts to the best reads and the watercooler moments you don’t want to miss.

