Wendy’s issues ambiguous statement after backlash over Katy Perry tweet

Wendy’s has provided a statement after brutally mocking Katy Perry.

On Monday, the fast food chain commented on an X post of the “Roar” singer in her space suit following her Blue Origin mission.

The tweet from Pop Crave read, “Katy Perry has returned from space,” to which Wendy’s replied, “Can we send her back.”

In another post, Wendy’s wrote, “When we said women in stem this isn’t what we meant.”

However, a source close to the situation told

“Wendy’s didn’t make a joke — they made a choice. Their recent posts on X aimed at Katy Perry were not only disrespectful, but blatantly inappropriate,” they told the publication. “This wasn't harmless banter, this was a billion-dollar brand using its platform to publicly demean a woman.”

Wendy’s then responded with a statement of their own. “We always bring a little spice to our socials, but Wendy’s has a ton of respect for Katy Perry and her out-of-this-world-talent,” the company told People.

Multiple publications noted that the fast food chain stopped short of offering the pop star an apology with their statement.

Fellow pop singer Kesha also weighed in on the conversation, posting a selfie while sipping a Wendy's shake and smiling.

Kesha’s jab came after the “Roar” singer collaborated with controversial producer Dr Luke, real name Lukasz Gottwald, who in 2023 settled a nine-year legal battle with Kesha ahead of trial that year, during which he claimed she had defamed him in 2014 by accusing him of drugging and raping her after a party in 2005.

Perry was part of the first all-female space mission in more than six decades. The crew lifted off on board a rocket made by Jeff Bezos’s space firm Blue Origin, flying through space for around four minutes before floating back down to Earth, with the entire journey taking just over 10 minutes.

Perry joined the billionaire’s fiancée, Lauren Sanchez, CBS News host Gayle King, former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, and film producer Kerianne Flynn.

After the rocket had landed safely, Gayle King told her CBS Mornings colleagues that Perry had sung “What a Wonderful World” by Louis Armstrong while in space.

Perry then told reporters of her song choice: “I’ve covered that song in the past and obviously my higher self is always steering the ship because I had no idea that one day I’d be singing that song in space.”

Earlier on Sunday, Perry said she had been given “confirmation” that her journey aboard the rocket on April 14 was written in the stars.

In a video posted to Instagram, she said she is “always looking for little confirmations from the heavens, from my guides, from my angels, from my higher self.”

“When I was invited to come on this voyage, I looked up the capsule. On the very front of it is the outline in the shape of a feather and when I saw that it was like a total confirmation because my mom has always called me feather,” she said.