Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Influencer Remi Bader has spoken about her weight loss surgery and the unexpected side effect she has experienced.

Earlier this year, Bader revealed she underwent a weight loss surgery that cut 80 percent of her stomach — called SADI, otherwise referred to as Single Anastomosis Duodenal Switch — after months of online rumors speculating she was taking anti-obesity medications.

During Monday’s episode of the Toast podcast, she explained that despite being two years post-surgery, she still struggles with some of the adjustments she’s had to make.

“I struggle eating every day,” she said before mentioning the aftercare of weight-loss surgery. “I forget that you can’t have water and food in between 30 minutes for the rest of your life, and I’ll be unwell,” Bader said. “There’s just a lot to learn, and I’m still figuring that out.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, it is advised not to drink liquids 30 minutes before, during, or after a meal to avoid overfilling the newly smaller stomach. The rule also helps prevent complications from the surgery, such as dumping syndrome, where food or liquids pass too quickly into the small intestine.

open image in gallery ‘I forget that you can’t have water and food in between 30 minutes for the rest of your life, and I’ll be unwell,’ Bader revealed ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Since receiving the surgery, the influencer said she gets invited to more events than she used to ( Getty )

“I still feel like my brain is still fat …and I kind of feel like I’ll always feel that way, and I’m very confused,” she continued, noting that although she is a size 10, she lost more weight than she initially wanted.

“I was upset that I lost more weight than I wanted, but I didn’t have that decision,” the influencer said.

Single Anastomosis Duodenal Switch is a weight loss surgery combining sleeve gastrectomy with intestinal bypass, designed for people with severe, or class three obesity, according to Mercy. The procedure includes the removal of 80 percent of the stomach in order to create a “tube-shaped sleeve,” as well as separating the top part of the small intestine below the stomach before reattaching it to the bottom part of the intestine.

Looking back on her career during the podcast, Bader said there were some positive side effects to the surgery, such as less back and knee pain and being invited to more events. However, instead of accepting every invitation, she tends to be more picky, only attending events that she feels best aligned with.

“I definitely will say no to a lot of things in terms of fashion because I’m like, that makes me feel more bad for the other girly, ‘Remi-before,’” she explained.

“I actually remember me and Khloé [Kardashian] spoke about that too, because she was just like, ‘Oh, the people that want to invite me now that never did that invited Kim [Kardashian] and stuff before, like, screw them. I feel the same way on that.”