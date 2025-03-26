Influencer Remi Bader admits to weight loss surgery after months of speculation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fashion influencer Remi Bader just revealed she underwent a weight loss surgery that cut 80 percent of her stomach amid months of online rumors speculating she was taking anti-obesity medications.

“There was a brand new, newer surgery which is what I did,” the 30-year-old content creator with over 2.3 million followers told Khloé Kardashian during the most recent episode of her podcast, Khloé in Wonder Land.

“What everyone online, of course, at this point everyone online is like, ‘Okay, well she did one of the shots or she did the sleeve or something. No one guessed this,” Bader continued before admitting she got a surgery called SADI, otherwise referred to as Single Anastomosis Duodenal Switch.

Single Anastomosis Duodenal Switch is a weight loss surgery designed for people with severe, or class three obesity, according to Mercy.

“The SADI procedure combines sleeve gastrectomy with intestinal bypass to promote greater weight loss,” the website states.

The procedure includes the removal of 80 percent of the stomach in order to create a “tube-shaped sleeve,” as well separating the top part of the small intestine to below the stomach before reattaching it to the bottom part of the intestine.

open image in gallery TikTok influencer Remi Bader finally admits she underwent weight loss surgery after months of online speculation she had been taking anti-obesity drugs ( Getty Images for The Recording A )

Bader, who rose to fame on TikTok for her whimsical modeling videos, said her doctors also had to “hold up” her liver during the operation due to its fat content.

“Which can be dangerous,” she added. “And why even talking about this I thought the recovery would be so simple is insane, but I was told that.”

In reality, Bader described the recovery as “the worst thing of my life.”

The social media personality has faced body criticisms for months as many people have accused her of taking either Ozempic or Wegovy after she openly spoke about her health and fitness journey online.

In May 2024, Bader penned a personal essay for Nylon in a move to set boundaries with her followers when it comes to sharing personal details about her health.

“Today, I am no longer in a place where I want my body and the status of my physical health to be the main topic,” she wrote. “That doesn’t mean I won’t decide to share about my body in the future, but for right now, it feels best for me to put myself and my mental health first.”

Bader spoke out again in August 2024 to address ongoing backlash over her changing physique.

On Instagram, the influencer shared a carousel of photos to show how her body weight has fluctuated over the years, encouraging her followers to feel content with their figures.

“I fear if we don’t learn to love our bodies even as they get bigger, as they change, we’ll spend forever wishing away who we are,” she said. “Because I know you didn’t love the body you wish you could get back, did you? I know you’ve always wished to be different, and wished to be smaller, and wished to take up less space.”

Addressing the negativity she’d received, Bader said: “I hide a lot of my comments on here for my own mental health. Words like ‘fat’ ‘whale’ ‘obese’ ‘skinny’ ‘tiny’ to name a few.

“But of course I still see them and it’s hard to see the constant conversation about my body on this app, because I also wonder, why does that need to be the most important thing about me?”

She added that last year she was considered “too big for society, the closest people to me, and a bad example to the world,” but this year she is being criticized for the opposite.

“This August I am too small for my community, too small for some brands, but still too big for many, and STILL too big for society,” she said, admitting the opposite was true for her self-love.

“I am a lot bigger than my body and will always be the same Remi no matter what I weigh, and that I am sure of,” Bader finished.