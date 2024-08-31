Support truly

Remi Bader has spoken out about the backlash she has faced during her weight loss journey.

In a recent post shared on Instagram, the 29-year-old influencer candidly addressed the criticism she has received over her changing physique.

Posting a series of clips of her modeling different outfits, from two-piece bikinis and tight dresses to a sultry hot pink lace outfit, Bader showed her range in weight over the years.

In a voiceover, Bader encouraged supporters to be content with their bodies as they are now, and not look back with longing for how they used to be.

“I fear if we don’t learn to love our bodies even as they get bigger, as they change, we’ll spend forever wishing away who we are,” she said.

“Because I know you didn’t love the body you wish you could get back, did you? I know you’ve always wished to be different, and wished to be smaller, and wished to take up less space.”

She added: “If you don’t learn to not be ashamed of your body today, well, that would be the biggest shame of all. Because time will not stop or give you more days to hate yourself.”

In the caption, Bader reflected on her body weight fluctuations and wondered if people are ever truly happy with the way they look, whatever their size.

“How many of us are actually 100% content with the body we are in?” she wrote. “We want to be what we used to be, but when we were that way, we hated it and when and if you do get back to that body or close to it because you will never get back to ‘that body,’ are you finally content or then you are wishing you were something else, again.”

open image in gallery Remi Bader reflects on weight loss backlash ( Getty Images )

Bader then addressed the negativity she’s faced over her personal weight loss journey, and the steps she’s had to take to protect her mental health from the onslaught of hate.

“I hide a lot of my comments on here for my own mental health. Words like ‘fat’ ‘whale’ ‘obese’ ‘skinny’ ‘tiny’ to name a few,” she said. “But of course I still see them and it’s hard to see the constant conversation about my body on this app, because I also wonder, why does that need to be the most important thing about me?”

She added that last year she was considered “too big for society, the closest people to me, and a bad example to the world,” but this year she is being criticized for the opposite.

She wrote: “This August I am too small for my community, too small for some brands, but still too big for many, and STILL too big for society.”

She noted that despite these changes, her self-perception has not changed.

“Because my body has fluctuated since the day I could remember,” she continued. “My brain has never caught up with knowing if I was bigger or smaller or what I actually looked like.”

Bader added that this year has been not only transformative but full of “trauma,” of which she’ll speak about when she’s come to terms with it.

She concluded: “I am a lot bigger than my body and will always be the same Remi no matter what I weigh, and that I am sure of.”