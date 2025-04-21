Influencer Remi Bader confronts her father in an emotional sit-down

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Influencer Remi Bader spoke about her “strained” relationship with her dad, and how it impacted her body image in a new emotional video.

The 30-year-old content creator, who recently revealed she underwent weight loss surgery, took to Instagram and TikTok to share the conversation she had with her father, Gary Bader, to be candid with her followers about her childhood.

“The past few days my dad and I have been discussing if this was something we'd both be comfortable enough sharing publicly,” her captions read. “I think it's definitely a lot. But hopefully sharing some of this can be relatable to what some other people are going through or have gone through with their parents or a family member and struggles they're navigating with them.”

She added: “I don't want people to think that we're this perfect, laughing, smiling family.”

Bader went on to admit that she and her dad haven’t been close since the Covid-19 pandemic.

“A lot of that is build up of things you said to me in regards to my weight and eating and all these things since I've been little,” she told her father in the video.

“I think as women grow up ... and then you start getting those things from men, or friends or mean people or people online over the years and you start connecting that back to your childhood,” Bader continued, noting that she didn’t necessarily think her father said everything with ill intent.

She also pointed out the difficulty they faced being forced to live together during the pandemic. Bader then recalled specific times her dad made comments that negatively affected her.

Remi Bader opens up about her 'strained' relationship with her dad in a new video on Instagram and TikTok

“I remember you coming in from the garage and being like, 'Now I have to freaking hide my chips and put everything in the garage so you don't have to eat them because you can't control yourself,” she quoted her dad as saying..

Gary Bader said he doesn’t remember saying some of the remarks Bader pointed out.

Regardless, Bader confessed she cut her dad off after Christmas in 2023 and stopped speaking to him for seven months.

Her dad recounted that the estrangement “became an issue for me. My relationship with Remi was strained, and my relationship in my marriage was a little bit strained, and I decided to go see what I could do to go help myself.”

Gary went on to say he sought “intensive therapy” for five days straight. The program included six hours of individual sessions and two hours of group therapy daily.

From his time in therapy, he said he came to understand that “daughters have a certain sensitivity to their fathers” comments, “even more so than their mother's saying it ... I think it has more of a negative impact if the father says it.”

Remi responded in the video: “I think that it's a two-way street, so this isn't all the blame on you. I felt like I was doing the work on it for a while, so I felt like you needed to be doing something in order for us to then work on it together.”

The fashion influencer recently admitted to getting Single Anastomosis Duodenal Switch (SADI), a surgery that cut 80 percent of her stomach

Bader’s sit-down with Gary comes just weeks after she admitted to getting Single Anastomosis Duodenal Switch (SADI), a surgery that cut 80 percent of her stomach, amid months of online rumors speculating she was taking anti-obesity medications.

Speaking to Khloé Kardashian on her new podcast, Khloé in Wonder Land, Bader said: “At this point everyone online is like, ‘Okay, well she did one of the shots or she did the sleeve or something.’ No one guessed this.”

SADI is a weight loss surgery designed for people with severe, or class three obesity, according to Mercy.

The procedure includes the removal of 80 percent of the stomach in order to create a “tube-shaped sleeve,” as well separating the top part of the small intestine to below the stomach before reattaching it to the bottom part of the intestine.