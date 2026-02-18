Wawa recalls four milk products in multiple states over choking hazard
Wawa Dutch Chocolate Milk, Wawa Chocolate Milk, Wawa Cookies N Cream Milk and Wawa 2% Reduced Fat Milk are recalled
Wawa has issued a recall warning to customers about a potential choking hazard in their milk products.
The convenience store recalled certain 16-ounce drinks in stores across Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland and New Jersey after pieces of soft plastic — which could cause someone to choke — were found in some products.
The recalled bottles of Wawa Dutch Chocolate Milk, Wawa Chocolate Milk, Wawa Cookies N Cream Milk and Wawa 2% Reduced Fat Milk have been removed from impacted stores and thrown away as a precautionary measure.
No customers have reported any injuries so far, the store said. The company did not immediately return The Independent’s request for comment.
The recall of 16-ounce bottles of Wawa Double Dutch Chocolate Milk is the most wide-reaching issue, affecting 195 stores across the four impacted states. All of the products have an expiration date of March 2, 2026.
Affected pints of the 1% Chocolate Milk Pint have a batch code of 20260216 and a UPC of 00726191014908. The following stores are affected:
- Store #779 in Westville, NJ
- Store #923 in Brick, NJ
- Store #997 in Bricktown, NJ
- Store $8351 in Deptford, NJ
- Store # 8412 in North Brunswick, NJ
- Store # 8424 Brooklawn, NJ
Affected pints of the 2% Reduced Fat Milk Pint have a batch code of 20260216 and a UPC of 00726191014908. The following stores are affected:
- Store #480 in Thorofare, NJ
- Store #486 in Malaga, NJ
- Store #729 in Wildwood, NJ
- Store #944 in Millville, NJ
- Store $8404 in South Amboy, NJ
- Store #8467 in Egg Harbor City, NJ
Affected pints of the Cookies N Cream Milk have a batch code of 20260216 and a UPC of 00726191015158. Stores in the following cities are affected:
- Middletown, DE
- Lewes, DE
- Bethany Beach, DE
- Millsboro, DE
- Rehobeth Beach, DE
- Newark, DE
- Milford, DE
- Middletown, DE
- Newark, DE
- Wilmington, DE
- Elkton, MD
- Bel Air, MD
- West Ocean City, MD
- Aberdeen, MD
- Millersville, MD
- Gambrills, MD
- Halethorpe, MD
- Grasonville, MD
- Hanover, MD
- Edgewood, MD
- Perryville, MD
- Rocky Hill, NJ
- Chews Landing, NJ
- Bellmawr, NJ
- Elmer, NJ
- Audubon, NJ
- Hightstown, NJ
- Ventnor, NJ
- Manalapan, NJ
- Gloucester City, NJ
- Sayreville, NJ
- Brick, NJ
- Vineland, NJ (both locations)
- Matawan, NJ
- Millville, NJ
- Woodbury Heights, NJ
- Logan Township, NJ
- Blackwood, NJ
- Mount Ephraim, NJ
- Woolwich Twp., NJ
- Keyport, NJ
- Berlin, NJ
- Flemington, NJ
- Woodbridge, NJ
- Pennsville, NJ
- Hackensack, NJ
- Barrington, NJ
- Galloway, NJ
- Ramsey, NJ
- Deptford, NJ
- North Bergen, NJ
- Bricktown, NJ
- Pinebrook, NJ
- Piscataway, NJ
- Brooklawn, NJ
- Williamstown, NJ
- Hamptom Twp., NJ
- Pennsauken, NJ
- Clementon, NJ
There are 195 stores impacted by the removed Double Dutch Chocolate Milk pint, which has a UPC of 00726191015141. More information about the stores is listed on Wawa’s press release.
It comes as over 20,000 peanut butter jars from Ventura Foods LLC were recently recalled across 40 U.S. states.
