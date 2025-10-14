America has a new favorite convenience store as Wawa loses its crown

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Step aside, Wawa. America has a new favorite convenience store.

According to the 2025 American Customer Satisfaction Index Convenience Store Study, which rates customer satisfaction on a 0-to-100 scale, Kwik Trip jumped 8 percent this year to a score of 84, the highest among all convenience stores surveyed.

“If you ain't first, you're last,” the chain wrote on social media, taking little time to brag about its accomplishment.

The company’s growth is attributed in particular to a strong culture focused on customer experience alongside a food-centric store model, according to an ACSI news release. There are nearly 900 Kwik Trip stores across the U.S. - with Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Michigan, Illinois and South Dakota hosting locations.

Meanwhile, last year’s leader, Wawa, held steady at 82 and is now tied for second place with Sheetz, which improved 4 percent year over year.

Other brands include QuikTrip (down 1 percent to 80), Buc‑ee’s (down 1 percent to 79), and the newcomer Love’s, scoring 79. Maverik and Meijer entered the rankings with ACSI scores of 78, matching Murphy USA, which dropped 3 percent, and RaceTrac, which climbed 3 percent

open image in gallery A new chain has claimed the top spot for America’s favorite convenience store. Kwik Trip now leads the industry after an 8 percent jump to a score of 84, driven by its food-focused model and strong customer-centered culture ( Kwik Trip )

open image in gallery Wawa, which had been in the top spot, held its rating steady but moved to second place. ( Getty Images )

Unfortunately for Casey’s General Stores, it posted the largest drop in the study, falling 5 percent to 75 amid a significant expansion campaign.

BP fell 4 percent to a score of 74, tying with QuikStop and ranking just above am/pm, which landed at the bottom with a score of 73.

ACSI notes the range between the highest and lowest scores in the category is 11 points, a relatively large spread that demonstrates the variability in consumer experience across the convenience-store sector.

“This striking gap in satisfaction should serve as a wake-up call for brands to rethink what truly drives loyalty today,” said Forrest Morgeson, Associate Professor of Marketing at Michigan State University and Director of Research Emeritus at the ACSI.

“The brands rising to the top are doing more than just selling coffee and snacks. They’re building communities inside their stores. As in-store sales outpace fuel and digital tools become table stakes, the brands that will win are those that double down on quality, innovation, and authentic connection,” Morgeson added.

Overall customer satisfaction in the U.S. convenience-store sector remains unchanged at a score of 76.

The study finds that stores offering expansive food and beverage options in clean, well-located settings tend to rank higher, while those providing a more basic value-oriented format often cluster toward the lower end.

The research also highlights the growing importance of mobile apps for convenience‐store operators.

open image in gallery Wildly popular Buc-ee's fell one percent in the customer satisfaction survey - despite the chain opening new locations across America. ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery BP fell 4 percent in the latest customer’s satisfaction survey. ( Getty Images )

About 34 percent of surveyed customers report having used their store’s mobile app at least once. That figure jumps to 60 percent for reward program members.

Rewards members also report a greater likelihood to recommend the store, higher perceived value, and more frequent visits (64 percent of rewards members vs. 45 percent of non-members visit at least weekly).

Regionally, in the Midwest, where satisfaction scores are strongest, Kwik Trip edges out QuikTrip by two points.

In the Northeast, the Wawa-Sheetz rivalry remains intense, with the two tied for top marks in their home region.

In the West, where scores are comparatively lower, other brands such as 7‑Eleven and Chevron lead the markets.

The report is based on 8,601 completed surveys of convenience-store customers, collected by email between October 2024 and September 2025.