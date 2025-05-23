This gas station was named as having the best food

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fill up the tank and the belly.

A new list has identified the top gas station food, though some notable names have not made the cut. Kwik Trip was given the honor of being named as having the best food out of all the gas stations in the U.S. - but popular WaWa and Sheetz were nowhere to be found on the list.

Gas station food can sometimes get a bad reputation when convenience is chosen over quality. But some chains go above and beyond to offer their customers a wide variety of food and beverages, some even offering fresh or made-to-order items.

Here is a look at USA TODAY’s list of the top 10 best brands for quick and delicious gas station food:

Kwik Trip

In the outlet’s 2025 round-up of the best gas stations, Kwik Trip was chosen as both the No. 1 best gas station brand overall and best gas station for food.

Kwik Trip is a family-owned company with more than 800 locations in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Michigan, South Dakota and Illinois. The gas station serves fresh bread, muffins, cookies, bagels and doughnuts each day, and its milk is sourced from dairy farms within 100 miles of La Crosse, Wisconsin.

open image in gallery Kwik Trip was named the best gas station for food in 2025. With some fan favorites not even making the top 10. ( Kwik Trip )

Kwik Trip customer Marco Curiel always stops at the popular gas station on his frequent trips from Chicago to Minnesota.

“The pizza's really good and I like the coffee they have,” he told WISN.

Curiel said he’s not shocked by Kwik Trip’s new title of best gas station brand and best gas station food.

“I'm actually from Texas, and I'm pretty biased for Buc-ee's, but you know KT is really good,” he said.

When asked if he was surprised by the love Kwik Trip has received, customer Terry Fabian said, “No. They're awesome. We need more of them.”

In a statement posted to Facebook, Kwik Trip said it was “honored and humbled” to be chosen as best gas station brand for the sixth year in a row and to take the top spot for best gas station food this year.

“None of this would be possible without our valued coworkers and loyal guests. We truly cannot thank you enough for your continued dedication and support. The best is yet to come,” Kwik Trip wrote.

Royal Farms

Royal Farms, a gas station chain in the mid-Atlantic, placed second for best food. It has a 24/7 breakfast menu and is known for its fried chicken. Many of its stores are in the mid-Atlantic regions.

In some locations, customers can make their own milkshake using a F’Real Blending Bar.

Casey’s

Casey’s, which has locations across the Midwest and the South, came in third place for their famous pizza as well as their sandwiches, wings and breakfast menu.

open image in gallery Casey’s came in third place for their famous pizza as well as their sandwiches, wings and breakfast menu ( Casey's )

QuickTrip

At QuickTrip, which ranked No. 4 for best food, customers can get both breakfast and lunch sandwiches, pizza and tacos off its made-to-order menu.

Drivers can stop by a QuickTrip in some Midwestern, Southern and Southwestern states.

Maverik

In fifth place is Maverik. This Western gas station chain offers fresh pizza, wraps, salads, sandwiches and burritos every day.

open image in gallery Maverik, which came in fifth place, offers fresh pizza, wraps, salads, sandwiches and burritos every day ( Maverik )

Weigel’s

If traveling through East Tennessee, drivers may want to stop into Weigel’s. This gas station brand made it to the No. 6 spot for fresh foods, including its chicken fingers, pizza, biscuits, doughnuts and muffins.

Spinx

Spinx placed 7th for best gas station food. The chain located in North and South Carolina, offers breakfast foods, sandwiches and wraps. They are known for their fried chicken.

Rutter’s

Rutter’s — located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Maryland — is the 8th best gas station for food. The chain has a vast menu, including seafood, burgers and pizzas. They also have kids' favorites like grilled cheese sandwiches and macaroni and cheese.

Buc-ee’s

Buc-ee’s, a southern favorite, ranked No. 9 for best gas station food. The chain is best known for its nut confections, barbecue and jerky. If visitors are in the mood for a sweet treat, Buc-ee’s offers fudge and banana pudding.

Buc-ee’s stores are super popular and known for their massive size. When stores open in communities, they attract a large number of visitors and dominate local news coverage.

open image in gallery Buc-ee’s came in No. 9 on the list. The super popular stations are known for their massive size and become headline news when they open in communities. ( Getty/iStock )

Allsup’s/Yesway

In 10th place is Allsup’s/Yesway. The chain, which has locations across the Southwest and Midwest, offers its popular beef and bean burritos and other hot foods like its shredded beef chimichanga.