Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Popular Midwest-based convenience store Buc-ee’s is expanding.

The chain is slated to open four more locations in the United States within the next year.

Fitted with enormous gas stations and general stores, Buc-cee’s has become known for roadside snacks — featuring BBQ brisket sandwiches and its signature Beaver Nuggets — as well as the “world’s cleanest bathrooms” and the “friendliest” beaver mascot. Since its founding in 1982, it has attracted a cult following across the country.

According to the Buc-ee’s website, there are three locations slated to open throughout the latter half of 2025 and one to open in 2026: Harrison County, Mississippi; Brunswick, Georgia; and Rockingham County, Virginia, will open in 2025, and a location in Boerne, Texas, will follow in 2026.

The Arizona Republic also states that the first Buc-ee’s in Arizona began construction on Wednesday. It will be in the Phoenix suburb, Goodyear, with a slated opening date of June 2026. The convenience store will be located along Interstate 10, hoping to catch patrons as they drive to or from western Arizona or California.

Another Buc-ee’s in Monroe County, Georgia is slated to open in early 2026, according to the Savannah Morning News.

The first Buc-ee’s in Arizona is scheduled to open in June 2026 ( Getty Images )

Other locations within the next few years will be in Huber Heights, Ohio, in April 2026; Ocala, Florida, in 2026; an Arkansas location expected to open by September 2026; and southwestern Florida and Mebane, North Carolina, in late 2026 or early 2027.

The news of the chain’s expansion comes almost one year after Buc-ee’s superfans were left heartbroken after the original location of the iconic chain was destroyed in a massive fire.

Photos shared online in July 2024 by the Luling Texas Fire Department showed enormous plumes of smoke, contrasting with the chain’s happy, smiling beaver mascot.

Caldwell County Office of Emergency Management later said the fire had been extinguished and clean-up operations were underway, though it advised the public to avoid the area if possible. No further information has been released as to the cause of the blaze.

The original Buc-ee’s building opened more than two decades ago in 2003, but was replaced by a brand new center, directly across the road, which opened on June 10, 2024.

At 75,000 square feet with 120 gas pumps, the Buc-ee’s location is the largest convenience store in the world. Over 200 people are employed there, providing “thousands of snack, meal and drink options for travelers on the go,” the company told USA Today at the time.