Vogue Williams has shared her unfiltered thoughts on her husband Spencer Matthews, admitting that she initially thought the Made in Chelsea star was a “sociopath”.

The couple married in 2018, three years after Williams’ divorce to Westlife singer Bryan McFadden. They share three children together aged six, four, and three.

The 37-year-old, however, confessed that her preconceptions of Matthews were far from flattering.

“I kind of met him with a preconceived idea, and I was like, ‘I'm not going to like him’ because I thought he was a sociopath,” she told The Sun. At the time, Matthews was known for his prolific romantic exploits on Made in Chelsea, where he was one of the show’s most notorious heartbreakers.

“But after I met him, I loved his personality straight away,” said Williams. “He was so sound, but I was being really good at being single and I wanted to stay single, so I thought, ‘He's going to be a really good friend.’ That's the first thing I thought.”

The pair met while competing on the 2014 reality TV show The Jump. Williams was forced to leave the contest due to an injury but had formed a friendship with Matthews by the time she left the programme.

Her comments follow shortly after the release of her autobiography, Big Mouth, in which she details her divorce from McFadden, whom she married in Florence, Italy in 2012.

Couple have been married since 2018 and share three children together ( Getty Images )

Williams said that McFadden was not “marriage material” despite him being “good fun to be around” the majority of the time.

“The morning of the wedding I felt very stressed and so anxious because deep down I knew I had made a mistake,” she said. “After the wedding I tried to make things work.”

Williams added: “The relationship wasn’t all terrible, we did have some great times too, and for the most part he was good fun to be around. But he was not husband material.

“It was me who called it in the end. I couldn’t keep trying, it felt pointless… I’m not here to throw anyone under the bus, but there are things that went on in our relationship that will never be forgiven.”

A former model, Williams is the host of numerous podcasts, including My Therapist Ghosted Me and Never Live it Down.