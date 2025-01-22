Spencer Matthews unveils career move after quitting podcast with wife Vogue Williams

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Spencer Matthews has unveiled his latest career venture after quitting the podcast he co-hosts with his wife Vogue Williams earlier this month.

The TV personality, best known for appearing on the reality show Made In Chelsea, revealed he had a “moment of clear realisation” while completing 30 desert marathons in 30 days last year, which inspired him to change the direction of his work.

Matthews revealed he was “moving on” from his three long-running podcasts, Spencer & Vogue, Big Fish and 6 Degrees, to focus on his “next move in podcasting”.

He wrote online: “Running through the Jordanian desert several months ago was a transformative and meaningful time in my life, during which, I had a moment of clear realisation.”

His new podcast is called Untapped, and it will hear from athletes, scientists and thinkers about the endurance potential of the human body. However, Matthews himself will only appear in the first episode of the series.

“I am proof that it’s never too late to change your habits reframe your boundaries and be truly open to your potential. Let’s share stories and drive each other forward. See you next week,” he said.

Earlier this month, Matthews announced he was stepping down from Spencer & Vogue, which he had been hosting with his wife for four years as they gave listeners an insight into their family life, gossip and also provided fans help with their life dilemmas.

Speaking on the podcast at the time, Spencer announced that he had taken the decision to step away as co-host, and that Vogue’s sister Amber Wilson would take over his role, with the show being renamed Vogue & Amber.

He said: “I’m moving on from this podcast to pursue other business interests and focus on my upcoming challenge. I’ve loved doing this show and it would never have been as popular as it would be without the listeners.”

open image in gallery Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews ( Getty )

“I’ll miss the show enormously and Vogue, I’ll miss working with you in this capacity but I will be replaced by somebody of equal or superior charisma, much funnier, very happy to talk about gossip, but we both love her very much and she’s an epic member of our family and she’ll do an incredible job!”

Vogue said: “I’ll obviously be sad to see you go, but I see you all day everyday, so I’ll be sad to see you go, but I won’t miss you, because I’ll see you at home! Spencer & Vogue will continue and we will keep it in the family!”

open image in gallery Spencer Matthews told fans he was quitting all three of his podcasts to focus on new project ( Instagram via @spencermatthews )

The news comes after it was revealed that Williams would be replacing Stacey Solomon on the Channel 4 show Stacey Solomon’s Renovation, taking over hosting duties alongside former Love Island star Luke Mabbot instead.

Speaking about taking over from Solomon, Williams said: “I’ve done a lot of exciting projects in my career, but I am so delighted to be given the opportunity to roll up my sleeves and get stuck into the second series of this truly brilliant show.”

“Home renovation is a huge passion of mine, and I am excited to put my degrees in Construction and Quantity Surveying to the test!”

Matthews married Williams in 2018 at his family’s Glen Affric estate, and the pair share three children together: Theodore, six, Gigi, four, and Otto, two.