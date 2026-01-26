Victoria Beckham reunites with Spice Girls for Emma Bunton’s birthday after Brooklyn drama
The Spice Girls posed for a group photo at the bash – but one bandmate was missing
The Spice Girls proved friendship really does never end as they celebrated Emma Bunton’s 50th birthday over the weekend, with Victoria Beckham breaking cover after the Brooklyn drama and even cracking a smile in a snap from the party.
The singer-turned-fashion designer found herself in the spotlight last week, after her eldest son confirmed the long-rumoured Beckham family feud in explosive posts on his Instagram Story.
After laying low for most of the week, Victoria ventured out on Saturday (24 January) night as she attended her bandmate’s birthday bash at celebrity hangout Soho Farmhouse, not far from the Beckhams’ Cotswolds mansion.
In a snap from the party, the famously stony-faced VB can be seen posing with former Baby Spice Bunton – who is wearing pink, of course – and their fellow Spice Girls, Geri Horner and Melanie Chisholm.
Melanie Brown, aka Mel B, was notably absent. Over the years, she hasn’t always seen eye to eye with her former bandmates and previously admitted to being kicked out of their WhatsApp chat.
Victoria wrote in the caption: “Happy birthday to the most beautiful soul @emmaleebunton I love you girls so much @gerihalliwellhorner @melaniecmusic xxxxxxx.”
The other ladies also shared the picture on their Instagram accounts, while Victoria’s husband David commented on her post: “This made me happy ❤️ I can only imagine how the spice girls fans feel 😍 @spicegirls 😍 @victoriabeckham special night celebrating Emma.”
One fan wrote in the comments: “So good to see you all together supporting each other.”
“No pressure, but… tour dates I beg,” said another, as a third wrote: “2026 REUNION PLEASE.”
While Mel B seemingly missed the party, she did post a birthday tribute to Bunton last week. Sharing snaps taken over the years, she wrote: “My dear ‘BUNTON’ you will always be BABY to me even though you are now the big 50!!!!!!! Happy Birthday I Love you lots and lots and lots!!!”
Bunton’s birthday party took place as the Beckhams, and the rest of us, were still reeling from Brooklyn’s accusations against his parents.
The 26-year-old took aim at his mum and dad in a series of increasingly shocking Instagram Story posts last Monday (19 January), in which he claimed: “My parents have been trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding, and it hasn’t stopped.”
Brooklyn, who married Nicola Peltz at a no-expenses-spared Florida wedding in 2022, also alleged Victoria “cancelled” his bride’s wedding dress at the last-minute and “hijacked” the couple’s first dance.
The posts sent the internet into a spin, with plenty of other famous faces sharing their thoughts on the drama, as some fans threw their support behind Victoria by downloading and buying her 2001 single “Not Such an Innocent Girl”.
Victoria has some cause for celebration as the track topped the Official Singles Sales chart and the Official Download chart, though it failed to crack the main Top 100.
