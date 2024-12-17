Victoria Beckham sets the record straight on nose job rumors

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Victoria Beckham is setting the record straight on longstanding rumors about her nose, crediting makeup — not surgery — for its sculpted appearance.

In an appearance on The Today Show on Monday (December 16), the British fashion designer and beauty mogul addressed speculation that she had undergone a nose job. She stressed that her “clever contouring” technique creates the illusion of a more defined nose.

“I like to draw,” Beckham explained. “I have to say, there’s been a lot of people in the past that have said to me that I’ve had some kind of surgery on my nose. I have never, ever, ever, ever... No, never. It’s clever contouring.”

Beckham then demonstrated the technique, starting with a contour pen. “I always start by slimming down my nose,” she said. “So I’m literally going to draw two lines down either side of my nose to really shade down the sides. What this is going to do is, when I blend it with my nose or my fingers, it’s going to give the illusion of a longer, straighter nose.”

This isn’t the first time Beckham has addressed the rumors. In a 2022 video alongside beauty mogul Charlotte Tilbury, Beckham dismissed similar claims while demonstrating the same nose-slimming trick.

“People have also said that I’ve had a nose job,” she said at the time. “Never had a nose job. Always had a nose like this. It is the nose trick.”

Victoria Beckham says she’s ‘always had a nose like this’ ( Getty Images )

In the past, the Spice Girl has been candid about her experiences with plastic surgery, particularly regarding her past breast augmentations.

In a letter to her younger self published in British Vogue, she advised, “Don’t mess with your boobs. All those years I denied it — stupid. A sign of insecurity. Just celebrate what you’ve got.”

Beckham also spoke about her implants in a 2022 interview with Allure, expressing regret over her decision to undergo surgeries in 1999 and 2006, which she later had reversed in 2014.

She reflected, “If I’m honest, I wish I’d never [gotten implants]. It was a moment in time, and I think I can share my experiences with her [daughter Harper].”

Over the years, Beckham has been vocal about the pressures women face to maintain a certain appearance.

In a 2022 interview with Glamour, she addressed how societal standards influence beauty choices, saying, “There’s so much pressure, but I think it’s important to be honest with yourself and those around you about the realities of beauty and aging.”