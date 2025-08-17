Victoria Beckham gets candid about body image issues in new documentary

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Victoria Beckham is set to open up about her struggles with body image in a new Netflix docuseries about her life.

The series, titledVictoria Beckham, will feature new details about the former Spice Girl’s experience with fame, including the constant attention on her body and weight.

“When you look back in hindsight at the media environment in the ’90s, it was super hard,” a source told PageSix, while mentioning that Beckham’s struggles with body image will be discussed in the show, set to be released next month.

“There was a huge scrutiny on Victoria’s appearance and her weight,” the source continued. “I think the audience will have some understanding of what she went through.”

According to PageSix’s sources, the three-episode series will show the fashion designer, 51, looking back on old TV interviews, including when presenter Chris Evans wanted her to be weighed live two months after giving birth to son, Brooklyn.

open image in gallery The series, titled Victoria Beckham, will feature new details about the former Spice Girl’s experience with fame, including the constant attention on her body and weight. ( AFP via Getty Images )

Victoria’s husband, David Beckham, has previously commented on her diet. “Unfortunately I’m married to someone that has eaten the same thing for the last 25 years,” he said on the River Cafe Table 4 podcast last year.

“Since I met her, she only eats grilled fish, steamed vegetables. She will very rarely deviate from that.”

Victoria Beckham previously discussed the upcoming docu-series when speaking with Bloomberg in May, telling the publication that “there are tears” in the footage.

open image in gallery Victoria’s husband, David Beckham, has previously commented on her diet ( Getty Images )

“And it did occur to me the other day, what am I going to think when I see those tears on a huge screen? Or on an iPhone?” she said at the time.

The series will largely focus on Beckham’s transition from being Posh Spice to becoming a fashion designer. Sources also told PageSix that her son, Brooklyn Beckham, and his wife, Nicola Peltz, will make an appearance, as it was filmed before their alleged estrangement.

Recent reports have suggested a divide in the family after Brooklyn, 26, and his wife Nicola Peltz, 30, missed a recent run of family events, including David’s 50th birthday party. The rest of their children – Romeo, 22, Cruz, 20 and Harper, 13 – were all in attendance. The family have denied the rumors.